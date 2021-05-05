Cory Notestine believes that giving students the tools and know-how to take care of their own health is as intrinsic to a well-rounded education as teaching them science and arithmetic.
With degrees from the University of Kentucky, Gonzaga University and University of Colorado Denver, Notestine worked as a school counselor for seven years before joining Colorado Springs School District 11 as a counselor and postsecondary coordinator in 2015. Earlier that year, he was named the national 2015 School Counselor of the Year and was honored by former First Lady Michelle Obama at the White House.
After he was promoted to his current role as executive director of student success and wellness in 2019, Notestine, alongside D11 Superintendent Dr. Michael Thomas, helped develop an on-site medical clinic at Mitchell High School in partnership with Peak Vista. The clinic is accessible to not only district students but members of the surrounding community as well.
In the midst of the pandemic, Notestine and other D11 staff saw an opportunity to expand health care for students even further, adding telehealth, or remote health care services, through Hazel Health, a company that connects more than 1.5 million students throughout the country to physicians each year.
Alamosa School District, Denver Public Schools and New Legacy Charter School in Aurora also partnered with Hazel Health in 2021.
We recently connected with Notestine to ask him a few questions about how the district’s partnerships with Hazel Health and Peak Vista are transforming the way students access health care.
Indy: Can you start off by telling me what you do in your role as executive director of student success and wellness?
Cory Notestine: I oversee a department that supports counseling services, social and emotional learning and crisis services in schools, like disasters or deaths. That also incorporates our suicide and prevention work, as well as nursing services and health-related services in general. We also right now operate and support all COVID responses within the district protocols and health care needs related to COVID. Then we have other parts of our department that support a tiered model of interventions that are traditionally based on academics and behavior and attendance. Then our office has another group that supports attendance and disciplinary action, but also restorative practices. So those are the sort of overarching areas of our department. We also play a role in our community-based health center that exists at Mitchell High School and the launching of that program. We cover a broad swath of things.
The system of health care on offer in D11 seems to be much more sophisticated than many other school districts, where there might just be a handful of school nurses on hand. How did the health care program in D11 develop?
Schools originated around education and learning, right? But then as we recognized access to learning had barriers — such as health care, such as mental health, food insecurities and others — then schools have worked with community partners or created their own intervention strategies to combat the obstacles to learning. That’s obviously gone well beyond just teaching health as a curriculum or providing PE classes or expanding nursing services. Many of our schools still don’t have a full-time nurse, and many don’t in our state just because of the funding associated with that.
How has the Peak Vista health clinic impacted student health care since it was added in 2019?
We were exploring how to improve the health system for multiple years prior to the arrival of Dr. Michael Thomas, our current superintendent. When he came, he really saw a need specifically in our southeast part of town, where the barriers to health care access are much greater for many people in that population. He worked with the Colorado Health Foundation, as well as Peak Vista to build what’s called a community-based health center. School-based health centers have been around for probably 20 years or so, where medical providers are on-site providing some level of care for students. Those are also sometimes coupled with mental health sites. Peak Vista has an integrated health care practice, and so on that site location it also offers dental. It offers mental health care access, care coordination, access to insurance and how to navigate that system, as well as a primary care physician for students to access. Because it’s not just a school-based health care center, Peak Vista also services the families and the students in that region, so anyone can use that site location as their primary care physician or their dental care and go right through Peak Vista. They have had an emphasis on serving those that are socially and economically dependent on different resources or have a disparity in income. Peak Vista has been serving that population for a while in our community.
And how have the remote, telehealth services provided through Hazel Health this year complemented that system?
The partnership with Hazel Health came about as we started to look at students accessing health care. From our perspective and from what we were seeing, many students that reside in that sort of southeast quadrant of Colorado Springs have multiple barriers to health care. They lack access sometimes because they don’t have transportation to get to a clinic. They also lack, at times, a desire to reach out because they may be undocumented, so what does that barrier look like for health care when you’re concerned about that information going into a federal database? They also are oftentimes underinsured or have no insurance, and they haven’t been able to tap into, potentially, Medicaid support because they don’t know that process and haven’t worked in it before. So there were compounding issues related to health care, and because of that, we also know that our Black and indigenous people of color also have higher rates of health needs. We see them have higher rates of diabetes; we see them have chronic respiratory issues at higher rates. We know that issue exists and that part of town houses many of our families of color.
What happens is, during the pandemic if you came to school sick you automatically went home. Or if you were sick, you weren’t supposed to come to school, so if you were relying on your nurse at school to be your only care for health and you couldn’t access it because you weren’t allowed to come to school because you were sick, what were you going to do? You weren’t going out and seeing your primary care physicians. So we started to learn more about Hazel Health and what they were offering. What’s most intriguing for us are the two parts. So it’s great that they have telehealth for outside school locations. We have school nurses that can handle a majority of things, but there are recurring issues that students come in with that their families haven’t addressed for lots of reasons. So it’s easy then, with parental consent, to tap into Hazel Health, get them seen by a health clinician and find out what exactly is going on and potentially connect them to Peak Vista as a primary referral process or address the health care need through that telehealth visit. What I really like about it is that it can be done at home. All of our students now have a one-to-one device, and if they’re home and they’re ill and they can’t get access to a health care provider, they can do a Hazel Health visit at home. So not only are students staying at home when they’re not well, but they’re also still able to access health care when they’re at home through that platform.
The health care system, even for adults, is tough to navigate in the United States. How do you ensure students continue to access the care they need after they graduate from the district?
I think that one, connecting a child who doesn’t already have a primary care physician and doesn’t know what that even means to go for a routine checkup, could happen through this process. Being able to identify and get a connection made from Hazel Health then to a local space where the primary care physician sets things up for better health outcomes. I think the other thing it recognizes is how you actually can advocate for your own health needs. When there is a system that you learn early on that can provide you support and you know how to use it and you know how to access it, those early learnings allow for you to then, as you go on to be an adult, recognize the importance of long-term health care for your overall well-being.