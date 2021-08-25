Colorado Springs colleges offer mental health resources
The UCCS Cybersecurity Education and Research Center will be named for local entrepreneur Kevin O’Neil. The center was made possible by a $3 million gift from the UCCS alum and Colorado Springs native.

O’Neil, 56, the son of a school teacher and principal, has owned and operated many businesses, most notably of late, the Catalyst Campus for Technology & Innovation.

The campus has generated more than 1,200 jobs since opening in 2015 and plans a massive expansion in the next few years. 

The naming announcement was to be made on Aug. 23, with University of Colorado President Todd Saliman on hand.

In a separate announcement on Aug. 20, Saliman and Vice Chief of Space Operations with the U.S. Space Force Gen. David Thompson announced a partnership program between the military command and the university.

