Attendance at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in Downtown Colorado Springs nearly doubled in February compared to February of 2021 as the Winter Olympic Games were being held in Beijing.
Visitors totaled 6,862 this February, the museum’s chief communications and business affairs officer Peter Maiurro says. In February last year, 3,052 people went to the museum.
In January 2021, the museum hosted 4,387 guests, compared to 3,576 in January 2022.
Maiurro didn’t provide breakdowns of those who paid full price, those who received cut rates or those who got in free during February when the museum sponsored an array of Olympics-related promotions during the Games.
The museum tallied 116,097 admissions in its first 13 months of operation, from July 30, 2020, through September 2021, which falls short of the predicted 350,000 annual attendance for the City for Champions attraction.
However, its opening amid COVID, during which the museum took precautions by limiting attendance and requiring masks, likely drove down the number of visitors as the virus impacted other businesses across the country and state.
In addition, winter months are considered the off-season in the world of tourism. Peak season kicks off in May and spans the summer months.
The museum cost $90 million to build and required a $3.5 million boost from the city’s share of federal COVID funding, and El Paso County has allocated $700,000.