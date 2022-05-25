A GOP candidate for Colorado governor is in favor of eliminating the state’s one-person, one-vote system.
According to a report from 9NEWS in Denver, Greg Lopez wants the state to implement an electoral college-type system to elect candidates to statewide offices.
The plan would increase voting power for rural, conservative communities while diluting power for Coloradans in more populated urban areas, the station reported.
Lopez outlined his plan at a campaign stop last week, and audio from his speech was given to the station by a “political tracker.”
By the station’s own assessment, the system would have made the 2018 gubernatorial race a “runaway win” for the Republican party, which lost the actual race to Democratic Gov. Jared Polis by more than 10 percentage points.
However, Sara Chatfield, an assistant political science professor at University of Denver, was quoted in the 9NEWS report saying the plan would likely not receive enough votes to be added to the state Constitution, and would likely be deemed unconstitutional even if it were.