Editor’s note: Due to the Indy’s transition to a nonprofit entity (“Making News,” Sept. 28, 2022), our editorial board is not able to endorse candidates.
By the time you read this, it will be too late to put your general election ballot in the mail to assure it’s received by Election Day, Nov. 8.
As El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office spokesperson Kristi Ridlen says in an email, “We recommend the last day to mail is October 31st. After that, they must be returned to a drop-box or a voter service and polling center location.”
But don’t let the mailing deadline keep you from voting.
After all, voters in this election will decide all statewide offices, including governor and attorney general, as well as many ballot measures affecting taxes on the local and state level. Locally, voters will elect county officials — clerk and recorder, two county commissioners, sheriff and more — and determine whether Colorado Springs will allow recreational marijuana stores and tax those sales.
You can drop your ballot into one of dozens of drop boxes or at Voter Service and Polling Centers (VSPCs, six sites are open now) — see tinyurl.com/indy-election-1 for box locations and VSPC days and hours.
As Election Day nears, additional VSPCs will open — 17 more for Friday-Saturday, Nov. 4-5 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and the final 14 on Monday, Nov. 7. All 37 will be open Monday and Election Day, Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“Voters can be confident in Colorado’s mail ballot election system that gives them time to make a decision and vote at their own pace,” Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman said in a news release. “Only voters who need in-person services should utilize a Voter Service and Polling Center.”
The release said the primary purposes of the Voter Centers are to register new voters, update voter registrations and issue ballots to voters who did not receive one in the mail. Voter Centers also offer ADA ballot marking devices for individuals with disabilities. If an individual prefers to vote in person, they may come to a Voter Center, surrender the ballot they received in the mail and be issued another paper ballot to vote. All ballots, whether mail ballot or voting in person, are processed and tabulated using the same method at a centralized facility. Voters also can drop off their completed mail ballot in person at a VSPC.
Colorado allows you to register to vote through Election Day. When you register, though, may affect the method by which you can vote.
After the eighth day before an election, you must visit a VSPC or the Clerk and Recorder’s Office at 1675 Garden of the Gods Road to register and receive a ballot in person.
Still have questions? Call 719-575-8683 or check out clerkandrecorder.elpasoco.com/elections.
If you’re skeptical about Colorado’s voting methods, check out this Colorado County Clerks Association site — clerkandrecorder.org/get-the-facts — for general information about Colorado’s election procedures.