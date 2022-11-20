Today, we turn our attention towards a paradox.
In the midst of a world that is often bruised and broken, gratitude is still possible.
Today, for those of us who live in Colorado Springs, we are facing a shattered world. A world that is full of the deepest tears. Overnight, 5 were killed and 18 injured at Club Q, a gay and lesbian and queer bar in Colorado Springs.
We’ve been here before. Columbine. Aurora. Boulder. Planned Parenthood in Colorado Springs. Shootings that left us horrified and shaken. Shaken to our core.
The only response I know involves silence and tears. At least initially.
A vigil will be held. Candles will be lit. Words will be spoken. Words will be insufficient. Mostly there will be a silence: what words could possibly meet the occasion?
The bad news is: Here we are again. We know that in Colorado, an estimated 1.25 million people have been targeted in a hate crime based on their identity. And we know that of those only 18 percent reported the hate crime to the police.
We have a serious issue around hate, which is why I am grounded in a Universalist faith—a world that we imagine where all are siblings, all have dignity and worth, and none are hated because they are black or brown, gay or lesbian or trans, muslim, jewish, atheist, christian. None of it. I am grateful for my Universalism, and our shared Unitarian and Universalist heritage and faith.
I cling, in such moments, to the hymn, we’ll build a land…
We’ll build a land where we bind up the broken. We’ll build a land where the captives go free, where the oil of gladness dissolves all mourning. Oh, we’ll build a promised land that can be. Come build a land where sisters and brothers, anointed by God, may then create peace: where justice shall roll down like waters, and peace like an ever flowing stream. We’ll build a land where we bring the good tidings to all the afflicted and all those who mourn. And we’ll give them garlands instead of ashes. Oh, we’ll build a land where peace is born.
The bad news is that here we are again. The at least somewhat good news is that our queer community will be held in love by so so many people, near and far.
So let us take a moment of silence to hold our queer and lgbtq+ siblings in our hearts.
Rev. Roger Butts
Rev. Roger Butts is an interim minister at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church and a longtime religious leader and resident in Colorado Springs.
Editor's note: This column has not been edited. The Indy was also given incorrect information and the bio has been corrected. Butts is an interim minister at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church and not High Plains Universalist Church.
