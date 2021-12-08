Two staff members in District 49 died in November, while Academy School District 20 reports “fewer than half a dozen” staff deaths since the start of the 2020 school year.
Active outbreak data from El Paso County Public Health (EPCPH) shows school districts that enforced COVID-19 precautions had fewer cases, and fewer staff deaths, so far in 2021. School districts in El Paso County became ground zero for fights over COVID-19 precautions such as masks and vaccines during the recent school board elections. As debates over the precautions raged, so too did the virus, pushing hospital capacity to its limits.
District 49 leads area school districts in the number of COVID-19 cases due to active outbreaks (237) and the number of staff deaths (three) although D49 is not saying whether the deaths are COVID-related. Two of those deaths happened during November, after EPCPH reported an Oct. 21 outbreak in D49’s transportation department, resulting in nine cases. EPCPH did not report any deaths related to that outbreak, and David Nancarrow, the D49 director of communications, said in an email, “We respect individual privacy and would never disclose the cause of death without individual or family permission. Especially during the pandemic, we refrain from speculating about whether a person dies with COVID, from COVID, or from other causes.” Nancarrow referred further questions about “epidemiological connections” to EPCPH.
D49 received criticism earlier in the school year due to their decision to not only not mandate masks, but also to not report outbreaks to EPCPH or require COVID-19 tests from individuals exposed to someone who is positive for COVID-19. “If individuals decide to test (for COVID, influenza, norovirus, etc.) the results of that test are their personal medical information, and we will not ask or expect them to divulge that information,” read an Aug. 2 letter titled, “District 40 Protocols for Masking, Reporting, Tracing, and Quarantining” and signed by Nancarrow.
“If our county health department requests us to participate in contact tracing because they have informed us about a COVID-positive individual, we will politely decline,” the letter continues. “We will not direct the duration or location of any exclusion or quarantine.”
Nancarrow’s letter adds, “this message conforms with clear direction from our board of education that we are not to act as agents or enforcers of public health recommendations and requirements.”
In contrast, Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 started the year with a mask mandate, which proved to be a major point of contention during school board meetings. The district reported one outbreak and seven cases in 2021.
Academy School District 20, which had more individual outbreaks than D49, (eight compared to D49’s six) did require quarantines for COVID-positive students and close contacts. As a result, D20’s outbreaks were less severe, with fewer cases per outbreak, averaging 24.4 cases per outbreak, compared to D49’s 39.5 per outbreak.
In order to avoid disruptive quarantines, D20 Superintendent Tom Gregory announced a mask mandate for the district on Sept. 24, which was met by protests from parents and conservative activists at D20’s Education and Administration Center on Sept. 27. According to Allison Cortez, chief communications officer for D20, “Since the start of the 2020 school year we have had fewer than a half dozen deaths among our employee population. Also, it is believed one of those may have been COVID-related, but we can’t 100 percent confirm.”
Harrison School District 2 reports three outbreaks with 45 total cases. Wendy Birhanzel, D2’s superintendent, announced a mask requirement on Sept. 7 after outbreaks at Sand Creek International, Sierra High School and Carmel Community School, citing positivity rates and quarantines. D2 reports one staff death in 2021. “We had one staff death this school year, and the death was not related to COVID,” said Christine O’Brien, the D2 public information officer, in an email. “This is the only staff death we have experienced in more than 10 years.”
Colorado Springs School District 11, the largest in the region, had four outbreaks with 135 total cases. D11 also announced a mask requirement for staff and students on Sept. 7. The district was the target of school board mask protests, organized by conservative activist group FEC United, during the 2020-21 school year. According to Devra Ashby, D11’s chief communications officer, the district is not aware of any COVID-related deaths during the current school year.
Public health officials continue to recommend that eligible individuals, including children aged 5 to 11, get vaccinated and wear masks indoors to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In a Nov. 23 news release, Gov. Jared Polis noted among Coloradans who are hospitalized with COVID, 16.2 percent (256) are vaccinated individuals, 84 percent (1,320) are unvaccinated. He urged Coloradans to get vaccinated.
“... [T]he vast majority of people in our state are working to end the pandemic,” he said. “But the virus does not care who you are, and we continue to urge Coloradans to get themselves and their children vaccinated, get boosted, avoid large indoor gatherings, and wear masks indoors especially ahead of and during the holidays. As governor of the entire state, I understand that what might work for one community may not work for another, so we are glad counties across the state are working on the best way to keep all of our communities safe.”
D49 - 25,000 students
Remington Elementary School39 cases
Vista Ridge High School62 cases
Skyview Middle School65 cases
Banning Lewis Prep Academy20 cases
Rocky Mountain Classical Academy 42 cases
Transportation9 cases
237 total cases, 39.5 cases avg. per outbreak
(No Mask Mandate, No Quarantining)
D2 - 11,543 students
Carmel Community School 19 cases
Wildflower Elementary School13 cases
James Irwin Charter Schools 13 cases
45 total cases (Mask mandate Sept. 7)
D11 - 26,135 students
Mann Middle School 9 cases
Thomas MacLaren School 53 cases
William J. Palmer High School 29 cases
Howbert Elementary School 34 cases
135 total cases (Mask mandate Sept. 7)
D12 - 5,100 students
Gold Camp Elementary School 7 cases
7 total cases
(Mask mandate at beginning of school year)
D20 - 26,603 students
Academy International Elementary School 19 cases
Eagleview Middle School 18 cases
Discovery Canyon Campus 46 cases
Liberty High School 32 cases
Ranch Creek Elementary School 29 cases
Air Academy High School 12 cases
Timberview Middle School 5 cases
The Classical Academy 34 cases
195 total cases, 24.375 cases avg. per outbreak (Mask mandate Sept. 24)