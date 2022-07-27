Colorado Springs-based Blackpackers and the city of Colorado Springs’ Therapeutic Recreation Program are among the very first recipients of the state’s Outdoor Equity grants.
Blackpackers, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides free or subsidized gear, outdoor excursions and outdoor education for underrepresented and economically vulnerable people, won a $60,000 grant. The city’s Therapeutic Recreation Program for youths and adults with disabilities won a $17,800 grant.
The Outdoor Equity Grant Program connects Colorado youths and their families with environmental and conservation education programs and employment opportunities, and provides gear and resources for outdoor recreation. Gov. Jared Polis signed the bipartisan HB21-1318 into law last year.
In the first round of grants, the Colorado Division of Parks and Wildlife’s Outdoor Equity Board received 170 applications, requesting roughly $11 million. The program has been funded in 2021-22 with $1.5 million from lottery proceeds.