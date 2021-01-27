The Union Printers Home, a 25-acre estate located on Union Boulevard, has been around for almost as long as Colorado has been a state. Built in 1892, it first served as a sanatorium for those in the International Typographical Union with tuberculosis. It most recently housed an assisted living and skilled nursing home. But its next iteration remains a mystery — and one that needs to be solved, according to those who see the structure as a piece of history worth preserving.
Valor Health Network, the company that purchased the estate from the union in 2014, has provided the public with little in the way of answers.
After the state ordered the nursing facility to shut down last February when an elderly resident froze to death outside on its grounds, Valor CEO David Reed told the Indy’s sister publication, the Colorado Springs Business Journal, that he was meeting with potential buyers, but didn’t elaborate.
Kurt Ravenstein, who also owns facilities in Texas, Arizona and Kansas, and who had been listed on the Valor website as owner and president until Jan. 25, did not respond to multiple requests for comment on potential buyers. An additional inquiry into Ravenstein’s absence from the company’s webpage had also gone unanswered as of Monday.
“There’s a lot of mystery around this and a lot of concern,” says Roxanne Eflin, advocacy and events coordinator for the Historic Preservation Alliance of Colorado Springs. “There is a great deal of groundswell of citizen engagement and love for historic properties here, but Colorado Springs oddly does not have the structure that, say, Denver does to be able to designate properties and protect them.”
Unlike many historic buildings, Union Printers isn’t in any historic registries — and being on one “provides no protection for privately held properties,” Eflin says, adding the only protection is local, and the property has not received landmark status through planning staff.
After Valor executives allowed the Preservation Alliance to tour the estate last year, Eflin said her organization nominated it for Colorado’s Most Endangered Places, an annual list compiled by Colorado Preservation Inc. If a building is chosen, Colorado Preservation advocates for it to receive a historic easement, offering permanent legal protections. Union Printers didn’t make the cut last year, Eflin says, because of its “complexity and size.”
The estate’s private ownership and lack of a historic designation aside, any significant changes to the property would still likely have to go through the city planning and zoning committee. According to the Colorado Springs Planning and Development website, the estate is part of an R-5 multi-family residential zone, which allows for residences, human services establishments, and public and charter schools.
Last year, an organization of several local residents formed under the banner “Save the Union Printers Home,” and started a GoFundMe page with a goal of raising $20 million to secure control of the property. The organization wanted to create a “healing center” and trade school for veterans and the homeless. Its Facebook page described the organization as “a grassroots movement to save historic land from potential destructive development,” although there hasn’t been any indication that Valor would sell to a developer who would see Union Printers destroyed.
One of the movement’s lead organizers, Amy Niswonger, a real estate agent in Colorado Springs, told the Indy this month that the fundraiser fell far short of its goal and that contributors would be getting their money back.
But she says the larger goal of preserving the structure seems like it will be achieved. She says Ravenstein, whom she knows personally, recently assured her that the building would only go to a buyer who would be a good steward.
“There it sits, and we’re all watching and we’re all very concerned,” Eflin says.