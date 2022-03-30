‘Something special” is happening on Colorado Springs’ school boards, and it’s troubling, says Chris Line, a staff attorney for The Freedom From Religion Foundation [FFRF].
The national foundation that advocates for the separation of church and state has been busy in the Springs area over the last two weeks, responding to more than a dozen complaints that allege local school board members are using their positions to promote Christian beliefs, Line says.
He’s sent three separate letters to the boards of Colorado Springs District 11, Academy District 20 and Falcon’s District 49 since March 16, after a handful of board directors — all of them elected as a conservative force in November 2021 — were believed to have crossed the line separating church and state.
Parents have been up in arms about the incidents, sending the flurry of complaints to FFRF. The foundation has a reporting system for potential violations of the Establishment Clause, a part of the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution that the Supreme Court has said prohibits government actors from favoring one religion over another, or religion over nonreligion.
“I’m not sure [whether] there’s a real, official connection between any of it or not, but it does seem a weird coincidence that all of these people who have been elected are now stepping out and using their position to promote their personal religious views,” Line says.
The incidents ranged from D20 Board Director Aaron Salt reading a Benjamin Franklin quote during the board’s regular meeting, which said in part, “A Bible and a newspaper in every house ... are the principal support of virtue, morality and civil liberty,” to D49 Board Director Jamilynn D’Avola “proselytizing a student” in an email from her official board address, according to the FFRF letters.
“It doesn’t surprise me that things are escalating here in Colorado Springs,” says June Everett, a parent of two D20 students, who is also a former board member for a D49 charter school.
Everett and her family live in D49 but she chose to pull her children from the district about four years ago after fellow board members at the charter school where she served — and declined to name — showed some “red flags” of promoting religion, she says.
It was around that time that Everett also became involved in The Satanic Temple, a non-theistic and deliberately nonreligious national group that believes strongly in the separation of church and state and uses “Satan” as a symbol for people who question religious tropes. Everett is now national campaign director for the After School Satan Club, which aims to create non-religious after school programs in schools with existing Christianity-based programs.
“It’s not appropriate,” Everett says of the school board behavior that prompted FFRF complaints. “I think it really does leave a huge group of people and children [feeling] not included. I believe that the government shouldn’t be talking about any kind of religious endorsement at all.”
Line says the legal problem isn’t that the board members hold Christian beliefs, or that they may express them in their personal lives — that activity is in fact protected by the First Amendment. But they must refrain from promoting their religion while representing the government, he says.
“You can hold your own views, but that can’t be entangled and enmeshed in our government and our politics,” Line says. “It also obviously, clearly draws the focus away from what’s important in the school district. ... There shouldn’t be any time or thought put into religious fights and all of this.”
But in D20, Salt’s reading of the Franklin quote was a dominant issue during the March 17 meeting’s public comment period.
Lara Matisek, who has a daughter in D20 schools and is a member of Progressive Parents of Academy District 20 in the district, says the quote — which Salt insisted on reading despite prior warning from FFRF — alienated community members who aren’t Christian or don’t practice any religion.
She filed a complaint with FFRF, along with other parents affiliated with the campaign for Rob Rogers, who’s running as a Democrat this year to represent Colorado House District 14 (Matisek is the campaign’s public relations director).
“For the record, your religion is not superior to anyone else’s religion or lack thereof,” Matisek, who is an atheist, said during her public comment directed at Salt. “To deliberately choose a quote taken out of context and to insinuate that without a Bible, you can’t be virtuous or moral, is wrong. ... It’s taking a dig at families who practice a different religion than you or no religion at all.”
Salt and D20 Board President Thomas LaValley did not respond to the Indy’s requests for comment. Salt told KRDO in a statement that he “confirmed with outside legal counsel who specialize in constitutional law that I have solid footing and am in no way violating the Establishment Cause” and “I believe this to be an assault on my own First Amendment rights.”
LaValley sent an email to a D20 parent, Kathleen Troka, on March 14 that said he didn’t think the quote “is beyond the pale” and that “as elected officials, I believe we have a right to choose who and what we want to quote and should be given a great amount of latitude in our choice of quotes.”
During the March 17 meeting, Salt said the quote “was not a religious quote” and that people “could substitute the word ‘Bible’ for Torah, Quran, The Vedas, Book of Mormon or any other texts that you hold sacred, and the meaning would still be the same.”
Metisek says he’s “missing the point.”
“We probably shouldn’t use any religious book for a public school board meeting opening,” she tells the Indy. “Let’s keep it secular and keep it separate, as the law states you should."
Complaints about the D11 board focused on Al Loma, who has used his time at the dais to ask people to attend the church where he is a pastor and repeatedly speaks about his personal religious beliefs. Members of the district who reached out to FFRF also said Loma “has sent religious messages using his official board email account, including an automated reply that stated, ‘Jesus is Lord,’” according to Line’s letter.
“Director Loma must cease promoting his personal religious beliefs and his church while acting in his official capacity as a member of the board,” Line’s letter to D11 said. “Regularly promoting your personal religious views as part of school board meetings is akin to school board prayer, which violates the Establishment Clause.”
Dr. Parth Melpakam, president of the D11 board, says he referred the letter to the board’s legal counsel and they will provide a response after examining its contents. Beyond that, the board “has no comment at this point in time,” Melpakam says, as it was the district’s spring break last week and the board did not meet before the Indy’s press deadline.
“When the board meets at a future point in time, we’ll certainly discuss this and then provide a board response,” he says.
Loma has previously been called to task for saying he wanted to “gangster slap” a constituent, and for calling a community group of Black men “barking Chihuahuas” and “thuggish.” He was also forced to apologize for posting misinformation on his Facebook page.
Of all the incidents, D’Avola’s email, in which she stated “we must uphold the values and truth of the Bible,” stood out as particularly blatant, says Line. The foundation’s March 17 letter to the D49 board included the email content, sent to the foundation by a community member. D’Avola did not respond to the Indy’s requests for comment.
“When someone fully understands who they are in Christ, then they will know they are valued and will be able to overcome depression and thoughts of suicide,” her email said. “They will know that there are only two genders and that there is absolute truth that comes from the Word of God.”
(D’Avola is also known for her social media posts attacking racial equity efforts and claiming “gender/pronoun surveys” are “immoral ideologies.”)
John Graham, president of the D49 board, said the district’s lawyer, Brad Miller of Miller Farmer Law, looked into the email and actions of another board director, Ivy Liu, that the FFRF claimed violate the Establishment Clause.
Miller said in a March 18 email to Line that “the Board of District 49 and its individual members have not acted in any way that violates the constitution” and “that it warmly embraces and respects its constituents, regardless of world view and ideology.”
According to Line’s letter, Liu was promoting “Meet at the Pole” prayer gatherings held outside the Creekside Success Center before D49 board meetings — which were said to be “led by pastors and associated groups and not sponsored by the BOE” — on her personal Facebook page and on another account, called “Updates on Education in D49 from my perspective.” Liu did not confirm or deny her ownership of the account when asked by the Indy.
“Personal, vice official, FB posts are done within every American’s First Amendment rights, and Meet at the Pole events are done outside of Board meetings time and location wise,” Liu said in an email.
Graham declined to comment on the incidents named in the FFRF letter, but says he believes “elected officials also have First Amendment rights to discuss issues that are important to them or what informs their worldview.
“Sometimes that’s religion, and sometimes it’s other things. There is a difference between saying, ‘This is what’s important to me’ and promoting religion. It’s not the same,” Graham claims.
“In the context of, ‘I’m a board member and we’re taking this position,’ that would be against the separation of church and state,” he adds. “But if they say, ‘My personal opinion is’ or ‘My personal belief is,’ that’s fair for them to express.”
Line, the attorney for FFRF, says there is some “gray area” between these types of personal versus official declarations of religious beliefs. However, “for the most part, there’s just not going to be a situation where you’re in your official school board capacity talking about your religious beliefs and that being protected,” he says.
The FFRF will monitor whether the board members correct their behavior and determine whether to take further action, Line says. The foundation prefers to resolve complaints through discussion and notification of the issues, but if there’s a “clear pattern and practice” of board members violating the Establishment Clause, FFRF would consider starting litigation against a district, he says.
“Certainly, if some of these members double down and want to use their position to promote religion,” he says, “we definitely would look into how and whether there will be situations where we could take action legally, just to make sure that this stops.”