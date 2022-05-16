Karen Palus

This blog has been updated to include Karen Palus' message to supporters.

Karen Palus, director of the city's Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department, is reportedly leaving her job.

Details are hazy, but people who spoke on the condition of anonymity say Palus is leaving after serving for 10 years.

Palus was hired in June 2012 by then-mayor Steve Bach, who served one term. Mayor John Suthers, Bach's successor, will leave office after his second term in roughly a year.

Suthers issued this statement when asked about her departure:

“Colorado Springs has benefited greatly from Karen’s dedication and leadership of the PRCS Department over the past 10 years. When she took over the Department in 2012 the budget had been significantly reduced during the Great Recession. Karen worked hard to restore funding over the past decade. We are all grateful for the notable accomplishments during her career with the City including coordinating the purchases of over 2,500 acres of open space for the City of Colorado Springs, the opening of John Venezia Park and the ongoing redesign of Panorama Parks; the Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center, the development of miles of trails and the successful administration of the Trails, Open Space, and Parks (TOPS) tax program, the expansion of youth and interpretive programs, the restoration of the Manitou Incline, and so much more. Karen has played a significant role in caring for our City’s incredible natural assets and we wish her the best in her future endeavors.”

On Monday, Palus sent out this message to supporters:

"Good Afternoon! I wanted to let you know that after much thought and personal reflection, I have decided to leave my position as the Director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department for the City of Colorado Springs.  
 
"As you may know, the last several months have been difficult for me handling family health issues from afar and it has become even more important for me to put my full focus on my family.
 
"I am so very proud my team and the work of the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department over the past 10 years. We continue to expand the park system through incredible acquisitions ahead of development, we have created and re-created iconic parks on the Northeast and Southeast sides of or community, made significant improvements to reducing our water footprint, added an amazing outdoor ice rink, and so much more.  The culmination and completion of the incredible Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center, improvements to North Cheyenne Canon, the Manitou Incline and Garden of the Gods Park are contributions that will serve this community for generations. We have prepared and protected our regional treasures to successfully welcome visitors from across the globe.  We have truly accomplished so much together, and I am most proud of us for reaching accredited status from the Commission of Accredited Parks and Recreation Agencies, for that speaks volumes to the caliber of the Department, its professional staff, its partnerships and the Park system that we have created.  
 
"Normally, I would have liked to share this message with you in person or by phone, but I wanted to be sure you received the information from me as soon as possible.  
 
"The timing for my transition will be Friday, June 3rd. I have worked with our HR team and Britt Haley, Design and Development Manager, who will take on the role of “acting” during the transitional period. Please be sure to support and assist her as you have done for me. 
 
"I want to thank you for your generous support, guidance, collaboration, and partnership over the past decade.  I am truly grateful for our friendship and I will always be a strong supporter of our outstanding park system. It has been a true pleasure to be a partner with you on such significant improvements to our community and its amazing natural assets. 
 
"Thank you again for your friendship and all of your support. We have an incredible City!"  
 
Before coming to Colorado Springs, Palus served as director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Tampa, Florida, for seven years and before that, as operations manager for Brevard County government in the Melbourne, Florida area.

The Gazette reported after Palus was hired in Colorado Springs that her departure from Tampa was "a mutual parting of the ways," according to the city chief of staff at that time.

During Palus' time as parks director, the city added several open spaces and  developed key parks, such as Venezia Park, and also started Panorama Park in the Southeast.

But Palus also was seen as someone who led the effort to use the parks to attract tourists, a move some parks supporters opposed. She also led the charge to trade Strawberry Fields open space to The Broadmoor resort in 2016. The 189-acre open space sits adjacent to the North Cheyenne Cañon park and was traded to the resort in exchange for wildland areas and trail connections.

Last fall, voters rejected a proposal that would have doubled the Trails, Open Space and Parks sales tax and directed more of the money toward parks and maintenance. It was a rare defeat for TOPS, which has generally enjoyed voter support since it was created in 1997.

