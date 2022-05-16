This blog has been updated to include Karen Palus' message to supporters.
Karen Palus, director of the city's Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department, is reportedly leaving her job.
Details are hazy, but people who spoke on the condition of anonymity say Palus is leaving after serving for 10 years.
Palus was hired in June 2012 by then-mayor Steve Bach, who served one term. Mayor John Suthers, Bach's successor, will leave office after his second term in roughly a year.
Suthers issued this statement when asked about her departure:
“Colorado Springs has benefited greatly from Karen’s dedication and leadership of the PRCS Department over the past 10 years. When she took over the Department in 2012 the budget had been significantly reduced during the Great Recession. Karen worked hard to restore funding over the past decade. We are all grateful for the notable accomplishments during her career with the City including coordinating the purchases of over 2,500 acres of open space for the City of Colorado Springs, the opening of John Venezia Park and the ongoing redesign of Panorama Parks; the Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center, the development of miles of trails and the successful administration of the Trails, Open Space, and Parks (TOPS) tax program, the expansion of youth and interpretive programs, the restoration of the Manitou Incline, and so much more. Karen has played a significant role in caring for our City’s incredible natural assets and we wish her the best in her future endeavors.”
On Monday, Palus sent out this message to supporters:
The Gazette reported after Palus was hired in Colorado Springs that her departure from Tampa was "a mutual parting of the ways," according to the city chief of staff at that time.
During Palus' time as parks director, the city added several open spaces and developed key parks, such as Venezia Park, and also started Panorama Park in the Southeast.
But Palus also was seen as someone who led the effort to use the parks to attract tourists, a move some parks supporters opposed. She also led the charge to trade Strawberry Fields open space to The Broadmoor resort in 2016. The 189-acre open space sits adjacent to the North Cheyenne Cañon park and was traded to the resort in exchange for wildland areas and trail connections.
Last fall, voters rejected a proposal that would have doubled the Trails, Open Space and Parks sales tax and directed more of the money toward parks and maintenance. It was a rare defeat for TOPS, which has generally enjoyed voter support since it was created in 1997.
