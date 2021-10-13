Chris Hudson was shooting hoops on a recent afternoon at Thorndale Park on the city’s Westside. He made two long shots in a row.
Hudson was playing right next to some tennis courts that have been locked up for years due to their shabby condition. Covered with gravel and trash, they’re hardly recognizable as tennis courts.
“It’s a wasted spot,” Hudson says. “Kids come to this park a lot. They’d have more to do.”
That is, if the courts were in playable condition. Even after voters approved 2B, a ballot measure in 2019 to fund restoration, nothing has happened.
Yet, on Nov. 2, Colorado Springs voters will be asked for more money. One measure would double the Trails, Open Space and Parks sales tax, while another asks permission to keep $20 million in revenue collected above constitutional limits to set up a fire mitigation fund.
Back in 2019, 58 percent of voters gave the thumbs up to allow the city to keep $7 million for specific projects, including the Thorndale Park courts, that was collected above caps imposed by the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights.
Since then, the city has spent about 46 percent of that money, and encumbered, or labeled for specific use due to the letting of a contract, another 17 percent.
So it’s a fair question to ask what’s up with that, considering some neighborhoods had been waiting for years for improvements to their parks when they approved the measure.
Actually, Parks Director Karen Palus says, all projects are on track with their original timelines, except the tennis courts, because most projects aren’t pre-planned or designed prior to voter approval of funding.
In the November 2019 election, the city asked to keep $6,984,844 in excess revenue from 2018, and outlined how the money would be spent.
Without assigning prices to individual projects in the ballot question, the city promised to repair, restore and improve:
• Acacia, Antlers, Monument Valley, Palmer and Panorama Parks;
• Alamo Square where the Pioneers Museum is located;
• Cottonwood Creek baseball fields, Leon Young Sports Complex, Boulder and Thorndale parks sports courts;
• Homestead, Mesa, Sand Creek and Legacy Loop trails; and
• Evergreen and Fairview cemeteries’ parking areas.
It will also prepare a community park master plan for Coleman Park.
According to an accounting provided by the city to the Indy in response to a Colorado Open Records Act request, the city has spent $3,190,601 and encumbered another $1,168,207, a good chunk of that only recently.
That leaves $2,626,037 unspent.
Here’s the accounting of money spent or encumbered, by project:
• $206,227 of the $2 million designated for Acacia, Antlers and Alamo Square parks.
• $31,160 of the $213,000 designated for Leon Young Sports Complex.
• $648,227 of the $984,844 allotted to the trails projects.
• Zero of the $242,000 assigned Coleman Park, for which the city issued a request for proposals on Aug. 26 to hire a consultant.
• All of the $500,000 earmarked for Panorama Park is encumbered but not spent.
The city has spent most of the $2.6 million designated for Monument Valley Park, Palmer Park and Cottonwood Creek ballfields and all of the $45,000 set aside for cemetery parking lots.
While $400,000 has been encumbered for the Thorndale and Boulder parks’ tennis courts, none of that has been spent.
Friends of Boulder Park members, who formed the group in 2017 to advocate for the courts project, have lobbied parks staff and the Parks Advisory Board to get the project done.
The Indy asked three members of the group for a comment about the delay, but they declined, instead issuing a statement saying, “We don’t want to jeopardize our forward progress.”
They’re referring to a recent notification they received saying the city has awarded a contract for the court resurfacing.
Palus says The tennis courts project was originally estimated in 2018 to cost $200,000 for both parks, but wound up at $566,600. While the tennis courts comprise the chief part of the project, the city also will redo a basketball court and sidewalks around the tennis courts at Boulder Park.
An initial round of bids came in too high. “The decision from staff was to give it a little time and see how the market changes, so we did some additional work ourselves, doing some demo to bring the cost down from the original bid price we got,” she says.
That explains the deplorable condition of the surfaces behind the locked gates at Thorndale.
When the city rebid the projects more recently, only one contractor submitted a bid, prompting the city to contact previous contractors and ultimately reach a deal with one of them, she says.
Palus blames the bidding situation on building material shortages experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, which impacted the supply of concrete and lumber and drove material prices upward.
Additional funding required for the courts came from the city’s general fund to supplement the 2B funding. But Palus adds that it’s not unusual for the city to use money from measures like 2B as “seed money” and add other money.
A good example is the Panorama Park project. The ballot measure contained $500,000 toward a project that’s pegged to cost $8.5 million; grants and private partners made up the balance.
Panorama also demonstrates the time necessary to take a project from concept to construction, Palus says. “It was three years on Panorama,” she says, noting community input, design, preparation of construction documents and seeking bids all take time.
Alamo Square represents another project that isn’t complete yet. While an overhaul of the gazebo was finished in time for the city’s sesquicentennial celebration this summer, walkways and signage around the Pioneers Museum remain to be done, Palus says.
Acacia Park’s renovation, too, spanned a couple of years as the city sought resident feedback. Palus reports the city is finishing the design phase and soon will seek construction bids.
“We got a lot of work done at a very difficult time during the pandemic,” she says.
The city’s website says all 2B projects are slated to be underway or completed this year, except the two parks’ courts, which the city predicts will be finished by June 2022, “weather dependent.”
All that said, residents who live near the parks where work hasn’t been done wonder what’s going on.
One woman who was visiting Thorndale Park recently says the closed-down courts are especially bothersome given how many people crowd into the park.
As resident Jim Platt sat near the courts one recent day, he says he’d been curious why the courts haven’t been fixed.
“I just thought maybe people don’t like to play tennis as much as they used to,” he says. “Then I thought it wouldn’t be that hard to restore. This is a pretty nice park except for that.”