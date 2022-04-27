Harrison School District 2 has been selected to be part of Path4Ward, a new program aimed at assisting students with their post-graduate plans. The five-year pilot program will provide funding, postsecondary education and training programs for low-income early high school graduates, during what would have been their senior year in high school.
Students interested in early graduation will be given counseling to help guide them through the prerequisites and introduce them to potential grant-eligible programs to enroll in. The grants can then be utilized for qualifying post-secondary programs, provided the students start within 18 months of graduating. One goal of the program is to diversify the workforce — Harrison School District 2 is categorized as a minority-majority district.
The Colorado Department of Higher Education estimates around 125 students will participate in the initial class.