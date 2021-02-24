District 4 City Councilor Yolanda Avila received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during Peak Vista Community Health Center’s Equity Vaccine Clinic on Feb. 19. Peak Vista administered 1,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine as part of their clinic targeting the Black, Hispanic and Latino populations in Colorado Springs.
“I thought it would be a lot more painful,” said Avila. “I am a baby when it comes to shots, but it was a breeze. I think it’s important that I do this, for any of those people out there who might have some hesitancy around it.”
Avila said it was important for providers like Peak Vista to reach out to minority communities. “White individuals are three times more likely to get the vaccine than Latinos, and twice as likely to get it than our African American brothers and sisters,” she said. “It’s important, and we are more impacted by COVID. We have more COVID-positive cases. I was talking to Joel Yuhas from UCHealth, who said that one-third of the patients who are dying from COVID are Latino, so it’s to make sure there’s equity involved. We’re on the front lines, we have a lot of interactions, and a lot of us take the bus. We live in multi-generational housing, so it’s so important that we get out there, we get vaccinated to get this virus behind us."