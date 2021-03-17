Peak Vista Community Health Centers and Springs Rescue Mission partnered to provide 200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to the Colorado Springs homeless community during a two-day event, March 10 and 11 at Springs Rescue Mission. It was the first vaccine event to specifically target homeless individuals in Colorado Springs.
“This is a turning point for the community,” says Jack Briggs, president and CEO of Springs Rescue Mission. “If you think about homelessness, there are three things you’re trying to address: The first is health, the second is their housing, and the third is work. You can’t get to housing or work if they’re not healthy. The COVID virus has had impact in a lot of communities, but particularly in the homeless community — it’s isolated them even more than before. By getting them vaccinated and prepared to re-enter society, whether it’s in housing or work, having this in their portfolio of health is going to be very important.”
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration on Feb. 27, is a one-dose vaccine, meaning those vaccinated won’t have to return to Springs Rescue Mission for future doses. “There’s certainly several factors that go into that vaccine choice,” says Dr. Joel Tanaka, Peak Vista’s senior vice president of medical services. “It’s difficult for anybody, sometimes, to get back to a place 21, 28 days later. In this population it can be particularly challenging, so not only is it the vaccine that we’ve got, it’s optimal, but there are fewer transportation and logistical challenges to try to get that second dose. This is essentially a one-shot series.”
The question of how to prioritize vaccinations among the homeless population has been a contentious issue in Colorado. Not only do
homeless people often have coexisting medical conditions that put them at greater risk for complications from COVID-19, they also have reduced access to masks and personal protective equipment, and congregate in settings like homeless shelters that can make it difficult to practice social distancing.
“We have not seen a lot of outbreaks,” says Briggs. “A lot of that is the steps that we have taken. We screen our clients during the day to see if they have any symptoms. If they do, they go to the Homeless Isolation Shelter which is downtown, and we help to get them there, and then the city takes care of them. We set it up when it first started last year, and then the city took it over.”
Colorado Springs City Auditorium has served as the city’s homeless isolation shelter since April 1, 2020. “People without homes are among those facing the most severe consequences of COVID-19,” said Jennifer Mariano, Community Health Partnership director of programs in a November news release. “For older adults and those with pre-existing health conditions experiencing homelessness, there is increased risk of severe complications or death. Living in shelters or on the streets makes it almost impossible to have access to clean masks, observe social distancing and practice frequent hand-washing.”
Gov. Jared Polis came under scrutiny in February after Denver Mayor Michael Hancock asked Polis to allow Denver to prioritize homeless vaccinations, citing an increased rate of COVID hospitalizations for Denver’s homeless population. “It would cost lives to divert vaccine from people that are in their 70s to younger healthier people just because they happen to be homeless,” said Polis during a Feb. 9 news conference.
Though the Peak Vista event was specifically for the homeless community, vaccines were administered according to state guidelines. Colorado is currently in Vaccine Distribution Phase 1B.3, which is open to people age 60 and over, essential workers in grocery and agriculture, and people with two or more high-risk conditions. “First and foremost, it’s important to vaccinate as many people as possible, as quickly as possible,” says Tanaka. “To that end, we have an opportunity here with our COVID-19 vaccines to be able to give them to people experiencing homelessness here who meet eligibility criteria per the state guidelines.”
Briggs points out that many homeless people meet the criteria for phase 1B.3. “It’s not just being homeless, you have other issues that are going on in your life,” he says. “A lot of them are medical, so the decision about how to give out the vaccine is really, ‘Are you in a situation where you are homeless, and do you have a medical condition?’ Those two things together qualify somebody, even though they might not meet the age requirement, but it’s a very specific thing. We know that the more vaccine we can get out into this community, the more we reduce the risk for the entire community.”
Pikes Peak Continuum of Care reported 1,339 homeless in El Paso County during the last Point-in-Time count, conducted Jan. 27, 2020. Briggs says right now COVID vaccine efforts are focused on Springs Rescue Mission’s downtown location. “This is the first large-scale effort to do something like this,” he says. “We’re connected throughout the homeless support community in the city.
We’re going to take what we learned here today and we’re going to create ‘What’s the most effective thing to do for different areas?’ It may be for people to come here. It may be to do something in a different place, but we need the data first, to figure out how to deploy the vaccine so we can do it most effectively and efficiently.”