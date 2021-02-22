Sen. Pete Lee, D-SD11, has been appointed to an independent panel that will investigate allegations of inappropriate conduct at the Colorado Judiciary and provide recommendations to improve the culture of Colorado’s judicial branch. The creation of the investigative panel comes after reporting by The Denver Post raised concerns that Mindy Masias, former chief of staff of the Supreme Court Administrator’s office was given a five-year, $2.5 million contract in exchange for not filing a sexual discrimination lawsuit, according to Christopher Ryan, a chief court administrator who resigned in 2019.
Lee is joined on the panel by Democrats Rep. Adrienne Benavidez, HD32, and Rep. Kerry Tipper, HD28, as well as Republicans Sen. Bob Gardener, SD12, and Rep. Terri Carver, HD20. Additional panel members include Jacki Cooper Melmed, chief legal counsel for Gov. Jared Polis, Kara Veitch, executive director of the Department of Personnel and Administration in the executive branch, and Maritza Dominguez Braswell, deputy attorney general overseeing the civil litigation and employment law section at the Department of Law.
“Public trust in our Judicial Department is absolutely crucial to the health and stability of our democracy," said Lee in a news release. "The accusations brought against the state judicial branch are serious and have the power to undermine the faith Coloradans have in their judges. Restoring public confidence requires accountability and transparency. I look forward to working with the Executive Branch and Attorney General’s office to oversee an independent, impartial investigation into the claims of misconduct. I anticipate that recommendations for structural, procedural, and systemic changes will be considered to ensure that all employees have a healthy workplace, safe from harassment and discrimination."
According to reporting by The Denver Post, Masias was facing dismissal in 2018 due to financial irregularities, but instead was given a $2.5 million contract after allegedly threatening a lawsuit. The lawsuit’s basis was summarized in a two-page memo written for Ryan by Eric Brown, the human resources chief.
Allegations detailed in the memo, which was released by The Denver Post, include: “Judge sends pornographic video over judicial email; nothing happened to him; he was appointed Chief Judge less than two years later. Judge sent a video over Judicial branch email to another judge. The video depicts a woman performing sexual acts on a bald man’s head. The judge suffered no repercussions for sending the video, and in fact, was promoted to Chief Judge a few months later. Turned the matter over to the Chief Justice who took no action,” and “Judge exposed and rubbed his hairy chest on a female employee’s back; no action taken against judge, judge is currently being considered for the senior judge program.”
In addition to allegations against judges, the memo includes allegations against additional members of judicial branch staff. “Director of FSD [financial service division] complained about not working ‘even banker’s hours’ by staff. Staff of other division follow him to his bar and home and track that he does not place time in [paid time off] system and is seen at home at 3:00 p.m. often or at bar,” and “CPO takes picture of penis and sends to vendor; no disciplinary action taken. CPO has sex with a vendor on state time and on state property who later complains she felt she had to in order to keep her job; no disciplinary action taken,” reads the memo.
According to a news release from Jon Sarché, the deputy public information officer for the Colorado Judicial Department, “The supreme court will make public the results and recommendations of the independent investigations, including steps for procedural improvement to ensure accountability, fairness, and transparency throughout Colorado’s Judicial Branch.”