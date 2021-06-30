The Environmental Working Group reports that a new Government Accountability Office report predicts the costs of cleaning up “forever chemicals,” known as PFAS, from Defense Department installations will “likely increase significantly” beyond the billions of dollars DOD has already estimated.
The GAO also said the Pentagon has made little progress cleaning up its most contaminated military sites. In fiscal year 2021 alone, DOD predicts it will need more than $2.1 billion for PFAS cleanups and investigation, but the GAO states that’s not enough, EWG reports.
Peterson Air Force Base was among those military bases that used firefighting foam that seeped into the underground water supply contaminating wells that serve thousands of people south of the base, including in Fountain.
The Air Force has been tending to the polluted wells locally, but EWG reports a top Pentagon official told Congress it could take more than 30 years to clean up PFAS pollution across the nation. Exposure to PFAS increases the risk of cancer, harms fetal development and reduces the effectiveness of vaccines.