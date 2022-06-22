The Environmental Protection Agency on June 15 updated its health advisories for dangerous and prevalent per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Two types of PFAS chemicals, PFOS and PFOA, were voluntarily phased out of use by U.S. manufacturers in most cases, the EPA’s website states. However, the chemicals are still in limited use, and still in the environment due to their “lack of degradation.” The EPA says “new science” suggests that negative health effects may occur with “near zero” concentrations of the chemical, levels below what the agency is able to detect.
The Colorado Sun reported in October 2021 that Colorado might have more locations where dangerous PFAS chemicals are kept and used than any other state.
About 21,000 industrial sites were listed as locations that may be handling the chemical, according to an EPA database.
PFAS chemicals, which have been used in everything from firefighting foam to common household and industrial products, can be ingested through drinking water or by eating contaminated animals, according to the EPA. The chemical can cause negative health effects ranging from developmental delays in children to a weakened immune system.
Gov. Jared Polis signed HB22-1345 in early June, which works to phase out use of the chemicals in varying consumer products, a move celebrated by environmental groups such as Earthjustice and the Sierra Club.