After a slow start, vaccination efforts are expanding rapidly in the United States. On Monday, May 10, the FDA extended eligibility for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12 to 15.
A federal vaccine advisory committee was scheduled to convene Wednesday, May 12, to discuss the extension to the new age group. Last week, Canada extended use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to children ages 12 to 15.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the vaccine is highly effective at preventing laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease, at around 95 percent, and severe side effects are extremely rare. The vaccine uses messenger RNA to teach the recipient’s cells how to make a protein that triggers an immune response that offers protection against the virus.