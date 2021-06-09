Musicians from the Colorado Springs Philharmonic Orchestra took part in a “March to Save Our Orchestra” on June 4. Carrying signs and playing Beethoven and Brahms on kazoos, the musicians marched up and down Tejon Street to raise awareness about their ongoing contract dispute with the Colorado Springs Philharmonic Orchestra (CSPO).
While professional orchestras across the country moved to virtual performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CSPO invoked a force majeure clause (circumstances beyond their control) in the collective bargaining agreement to furlough musicians in July 2020. The CSPO board of directors officially canceled the collective bargaining agreement in September 2020, again citing force majeure.
Most recently, musicians denied CSPO’s request to use previously recorded, archival music for the Colorado Springs July 4 celebration. “The Memorial Park performance is a wonderful local tradition that was started by the Colorado Springs Symphony, under the leadership of Charles Ansbacher and Bee Vradenburg, many decades ago,” read a letter to CSPO President and CEO Nathan Newbrough, signed by Sarah Wilson, a cellist and president of the local American Federation of Musicians, and Jeremy Van Hoy, a bass trombonist and the chair of the Players Committee. The musicians insist that CSPO honor the original, pre-COVID contract. The two parties began mediation in October, and took part in five mediation sessions, but were unable to reach an agreement. CSPO and the musicians then took part in a legal arbitration process, which concluded May 28. A decision is expected in approximately two months, according to Wilson.