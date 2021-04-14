The Pikes Peak Children’s Museum officially opened the doors at its new location in southeast Colorado Springs on April 10. “We have been at this since 2005 without a location,” says Nohea March, executive director of the Pikes Peak Children’s Museum. “During that time we’ve just been a mobile museum and have done a lot in the community. We’ve gotten our name out that way, going into schools, community centers, all the community events we could get to.”
The museum currently features six exhibits, including a woodworking station, a makerspace and a coding room. “There’s a ton of stuff,” says March. “We’re really big on STEAM — science, technology, engineering, art and math. We’ve got a whole art and makerspace room so they can create to their heart’s desire. The big talker is the woodworking bench, which has real tools on it. We’ve got [an ages] 0 to 5 room that’s a lot of imagination play, and for the older kids we’ve got a coding room — robotics, technology — and then we have a program room for community collaboration and classes and birthday parties.”
Reservations for museum visits can be made at pikespeakchildrensmuseum.org.