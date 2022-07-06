Four years after the City Auditor’s Office issued a finding that the city’s police and fire impact fees imposed on annexations are inadequate, Mayor John Suthers urged City Council on June 27 to up the ante significantly.
The proposed new fees will apply on all new development, not just annexations, and are designed to fund new police and fire stations made necessary by city growth.
City Council also heard a report June 27 on new regulations for forming special districts and approving debt.
As for police and fire impact fees, currently, developers pay $1,985 per acre for fire and $677 per acre for police.
The new fees would be based on density and intensity of use. The higher the housing density, the higher the fees per unit. The more population served by a commercial business, such as a retail store or fast-food restaurant, the higher the per-square-foot fees.
For example, the 27-acre Dublin Commons, a mostly commercial development that also includes some residential, would pay $72,353 in impact fees under current requirements, but under the proposed methodology, its impact fees would come to $149,819.
Outlining the proposal, City Chief Financial Officer Charae McDaniel noted the city faces a deficit of at least five fire stations and a support facility, and the expansion of the police crime lab.
In the next 10 years, the city will need to build eight new fire stations and add several support facilities for police, such as a training academy, and build three police stations, at a total cost of roughly $45 million, McDaniel said.
Suthers told Council that consideration of the change dates to the 2018 amendment of the Banning Lewis Ranch annexation agreement when “it became painfully obvious to me the city’s police and fire impact fee was inadequate.”
The city auditor agreed and noted that in an analysis of the annexation agreement, saying impact fees are insufficient to fund public safety capital needs.
Now, the city proposes to collect impact fees for public safety on all developments, not just annexations, when the use of a property changes. For example, if a mechanic’s garage located Downtown is demolished to make way for a multi-story apartment building, the developer would have to pay impact fees.
“I think all of you are well aware our city is entering a period of time where we’re going to have a significant expansion of capital needs,” Suthers said. While the city has added some 120 police officers and 48 firefighters since 2017, Suthers cited a planning study that calls for adding another 200 police officers and 80 firefighters in coming years.
That means building more police substations and fire stations, largely on the north and south sides of the more than 18,000-acre Banning Lewis Ranch, which flanks the city’s east side.
“We’re going to get into some serious capital expenses,” Suthers said. “I feel strongly that new development should pay most of the capital costs involved in expansion of police and fire service to those new areas. The bottom line is, we have to move forward with a new structure of police and fire impact fees to deal with the issues the city is going to be dealing with in the years ahead.”
However, because new development also brings additional sales and property tax to the city, the fees are designed to capture 70 percent of the police and fire needs caused by that development.
While most Councilors expressed support, Nancy Henjum and Bill Murray questioned whether the fees should capture only 70 percent of such costs.
“A 100 percent fee is a better number than looking at a 70 percent fee, and hoping that all the other [city’s] fees will not be required for anything else,” Murray said.
Henjum questioned how the city would fill the 30 percent gap, given all the other needs — such as roads, forestry and parks — that will compete for funding.
A comparison with other Front Range cities shows the city’s proposed single-family fee, at $586, would be second lowest, while its per-square-foot retail charge of $1.54 would be the highest.
Council also heard a report on proposed major changes in metro district and business improvement district formation, which stem from a city Auditor’s Office report noting weaknesses in current procedure.
While complicated, the changes will restrict developers to seeking debt authority once, rather than repeatedly returning to Council. The proposal also would require more disclosures and impose restrictions on developers buying their district’s debt themselves.
Both the fee proposal and special district changes face action by City Council next month.