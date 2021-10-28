A witness to an officer-involved shooting that took place about 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 28, near The Vanguard School, 1605 S. Corona Ave., says she saw nothing in the hands of the young person who was running away from police when he was shot.
KKTV reports a police sergeant said a suspect shot at officers and officers returned fire. No police were hurt, KKTV reports, and the condition of the suspect was unknown about a half hour after the incident.
The witness, Erin Hall, tells the Indy by phone, that "a young person has been shot by the cops."
"He was absolutely running with his hands up," she says, relating what she saw in the vicinity near South Corona and Brookside Street.
"I live right there," she says. "We saw several police vehicles and saw officers running with weapons drawn. This kid was running. He had his hands up. I don't think they said something [before they fired]. They said something as they were shooting. They shot several times. He [suspect] was waving his hands around, then he started running."
Hall said the scene "made me sick to my stomach."
The person who was shot was wearing a white t-shirt, she said.
About 11 a.m., CSPD tweeted, "Please avoid the entire South Nevada Avenue area, particularly between Brookside Street and St. Elmo Avenue for an OIS investigation."
A person who answered the phone at The Vanguard School said all the students were safe and that "someone was on school property who shouldn't have been on school property." The school will remain on lockdown through the afternoon, the person said.
A statement issued by The Vanguard School at 11:55 a.m. reads:
Shortly after 11 a.m., the El Paso County Sheriff's Office tweeted, "The El Paso County Sheriff's Office will be the lead investigative agency to this officer involved shooting. Please avoid the entire South Nevada Avenue area, particularly between Brookside Street and St. Elmo Avenue."
According to Lt. James Sokolik, the CSPD public information officer, CSPD officers were responding to reports of a shooting and when they encountered the suspect, he pointed a firearm at them. “Earlier this morning, at approximately 10:12 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired at the 1600 block of South Nevada [Avenue],” said Sokolik during a press briefing. “The initial information that officers responded to was that there was an unknown male party, an adult, firing rounds from a handgun into an occupied vehicle. Prior to officers arriving on-scene that vehicle did leave, and the suspect fled on foot. Officers initiated contact with that suspect at approximately Corona [Street] and Hunter [Avenue]. During that contact, the suspect pointed a firearm at the officers and at least one officer fired at least one shot at the suspect. The suspect then fled on foot, officers continued to search for the suspect.”
CSPD officers located the suspect on Wahsatch Avenue, where officers again fired at the suspect, who was then transported to a local hospital. “Another group of officers located that suspect at the 1700 block of South Wahsatch [Avenue],” said Sokolik. “At that time, again, the suspect pointed a firearm at officers, and at least one officer fired at least one time. The suspect was injured, and the suspect has been taken to a local hospital. After that occured, officers did locate a firearm in the suspect’s vicinity. We’re very much in the preliminary stages of this investigation. More information about this [officer-involved shooting] will come from the Sheriff’s Office when appropriate.”
CSPD maintained a heavy presence along the South Nevada Avenue corridor as officers conducted their investigation. “This is a very large scene,” said Sokolik. “It took some time to locate the suspect, and he traveled extensively through this area. In a scene like this, officers are going to canvass the whole area, looking for any items that are evidence, talking to any witnesses, doing interviews, looking for anything to explain what occurred.”
Sokolik confirmed that all officers involved in the shooting are currently on administrative leave, and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will conduct an investigation into the incident. “That is part of state law,” said Sokolik. “When an officer is involved in a shooting, another agency heads that investigation. It’s called a deadly force investigation team, and the Sheriff’s Office will handle those.”
When asked about Hall’s claims that the suspect was unarmed at the time of the shooting, Sokolik responded, “What occurred will be under investigation, and that will be handled by the Sheriff’s Office. Preliminary information is that that is not what occurred.”
Check back for more details.