The Colorado Springs community is shaken with anger and grief after a gunman opened fire Saturday night in Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub on North Academy Boulevard that for more than 20 years stood as a safe space for queer folks.
Five people were killed and 18 injured in the attack, which occurred just before midnight, according to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).
The five victims who lost their lives were: Kelly Loving, Daniel Aston, Derrick Rump, Ashley Paugh and Raymond Green Vance, according to CSPD.
Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, was identified as the gunman and charged preliminarily on Nov. 21 with five counts of murder and five counts of bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury, 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen said during a Nov. 21 press conference. Allen emphasized that the charges are only arrest charges, and Aldrich has not been officially charged by the DA’s office. The charges are subject to change when formal ones are filed later on, he said.
A handgun and an AR-15-style rifle were found at the scene, CSPD Chief Adrian Vasquez told The New York Times. CSPD declined to provide more information about the guns, including where they were obtained, citing the ongoing investigation.
Two of the wounded had been discharged from UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and Centura Health’s Penrose Hospital as of the Indy’s Nov. 21 press deadline, and a Centura spokesperson said the three remaining victims at Penrose were in stable condition. UCHealth did not reveal the status of the 10 victims who remain under its care. It was unclear where the remaining three injured ended up and what their condition was.
The official injury count had risen to 25 by the end of the day on Nov. 20, but CSPD clarified in a release the following day that 18 had been physically injured, and said one person was identified as a victim but has “no visible injuries.” Aldrich was also injured and remained in custody at a local hospital as of Nov. 21, a CSPD release said.
Questions have been raised about whether Aldrich was previously brought up on felony menacing and kidnapping charges in June 2021. Someone with the same name and age was arrested and booked to El Paso County Jail last year for making a bomb threat to his mother in the Lorson Ranch Neighborhood, which caused the evacuation of 10 surrounding homes. Allen declined to confirm this was Aldrich at the Nov. 21 press conference, citing Colorado’s “very restrictive sealing laws” that protect those accused of crimes that are then dismissed in court.
CSPD Public Information Officer Lt. Pamela Castro said the night of the shooting, an initial call came into CSPD at almost 11:57 p.m. and an officer was dispatched. Police responded by midnight and Aldrich was taken into custody at 12:02 a.m., according to a CSPD release. By the time police arrived, two patrons at Club Q had “heroically intervened to subdue the suspect,” Mayor John Suthers said.
They were Thomas James and Richard Fierro, who co-owns Atrevida Beer Co., CSPD confirmed on Nov. 21.
“We praise those individuals who did so because their actions saved lives,” Suthers said in a press release.
Suthers and other public officials attended a Sunday vigil for the shooting victims at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, organized by Inside Out Youth Services, a nonprofit organization that supports LGBTQ youths. At the event, Suthers noted to the Indy that the Springs was also the site of a mass shooting at a local Planned Parenthood almost exactly seven years ago on Nov. 27, 2015, where three people were shot and killed.
“The first thing we have to do is show our resilience as a community, our absolute support to the victims and families,” Suthers said. “And I think we are seeing that. There’s been an outpouring of support from the community.
“This is no place for hate. This is not what our city should be known for. We are a very large community, and any time you have a city of 500,000 people, you’ll have people with biases, with hatred,” he said. “We cannot let it define our community. We cannot let hate represent who we are. I feel very strongly about that.”
Matthew Haynes, a co-owner of Club Q, spoke to the nightclub’s two-decade history as a welcoming place for LGBTQ people during the vigil. The shooting was also on Transgender Day of Remembrance, a day of mourning for transgender people who were killed because of their sexual identity.
Haynes said the club was there when equal rights for LGBTQ Coloradans were still being debated and Amendment 2, a voter-approved constitutional amendment that denied those rights, was being advocated for in the Springs. (In 1996, the U.S. Supreme Court found the amendment violated the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause.)
“Club Q was around back then, [when] you could be kicked out of the military for being gay. You weren’t guaranteed to have your job if you were gay. You were not guaranteed any rights,” Haynes said. “Club Q was there for this safe haven.
“Club Q doesn’t have employees; Club Q doesn’t have customers. Club Q has family and community,” he said. “We have all lost family and our community has been devastated.”
Stephanie Vigil, representative-elect for Colorado House District 16, told the Indy that she and others anticipated that the anti-LGBTQ discourse heard in the community — sometimes from people in political power — would soon turn into violence. Vigil is gender-fluid and bisexual.
“There’s so much hateful rhetoric, fear-mongering about the queer community, lies that have been spread about us, people dehumanizing us, calling us demonic,” Vigil said. “It’s only a matter of time before those things turn to violence. That is always how it goes.”
Gov. Jared Polis and First Gentleman Marlon Reis also made an appearance at the vigil via Zoom, as Polis recovered from COVID, and he ordered flags on Colorado government buildings to be lowered to half-staff from Nov. 21 to Nov. 26. That’s five days to honor each of the five victims who died in the Club Q shooting, Polis wrote on Facebook, adding that the Pride flag will also fly at the Colorado State Capitol during that time.
“The Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs was horrific, sickening, and devastating news to wake up to,” Polis said in a Nov. 20 statement. “My heart breaks for the family and friends of those lost, injured, and traumatized in this horrific shooting.”
City Councilor Nancy Henjum, who represents District 5 where Club Q is located, said the owners of Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, will lend Section 93 of the Sea-to-Sea Rainbow Flag to display in City Hall, CNN reported. Pulse, a gay nightclub, was the site of a 2016 massacre in which a gunman killed 49 people.
An official fundraiser for those affected by the Club Q shooting is being run by Colorado Healing Fund. Pikes Peak Community Foundation shared that it committed $10,000 to the fund. Donations can be made online at coloradogives.org/organization/COHealingFund.