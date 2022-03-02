In an effort to provide more support and staffing for the state’s health care system, last week Gov. Jared Polis’ administration announced creation of the Colorado Healthcare Corps. The program will recruit 150 AmeriCorps members to work in Colorado’s health care facilities.
Members of the Colorado Healthcare Corps will receive housing support, health care, child care benefits and a living allowance, as well as funding to either repay student loans, pay for future educational expenses or even transfer to a child or grandchild (provided the member is over age 55).
Recruitment efforts will focus on those with existing certifications as certified nursing assistants or medical assistants, or those interested in earning certifications. The initiative was developed in partnership with the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, Serve Colorado and the Community Resource Center.
Anyone interested can attend virtual information sessions at 5 p.m. on Thursdays throughout March. To sign up for the sessions, visit servecolorado.colorado.gov/healthcare-corps.