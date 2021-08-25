On Aug. 17, Gov. Jared Polis signed orders repealing two proclamations that led to the mutilation and mass murder of hundreds of Cheyenne and Arapaho people on the Eastern Plains.
Victims included women, children and the elderly at the hands of military troops in the Sand Creek Massacre, near present-day Eads, on Nov. 29, 1864.
The proclamations, issued by Territorial Gov. John Evans, led to the attack by targeting American Indians.
“The 1864 Proclamations were never lawful because they violated established treaty rights and federal Indian law,” the Executive Order signed by Polis reads. “Further, when Colorado became a state, they never became law, as they were superseded by the Colorado Constitution, United States Constitution, and Colorado criminal code. Yet, the 1864 Proclamations have never been officially rescinded.... For these reasons, I find it necessary to officially finally rescind the shameful 1864 Proclamations through this Executive Order and provide closure for this dark period of our territorial history.”
Polis was joined by members of the Southern Ute, Ute Mountain Ute, Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribe, and the Northern Arapaho Tribe, as well as members of Colorado’s American Indian and Alaska Native communities.