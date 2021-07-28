Pikes Peak Community College and textbook provider Slingshot have teamed up to make required textbooks free for all degree and certificate candidates during the 2021-22 school year.
“We are systematically taking away every barrier to education,” PPCC President Lance Bolton said in a release. “This is huge.”
Students will save an average of $1,000, the release said.
A national survey published by Student Public Interest Research Groups reported 65 percent of college students did not even buy textbooks for classes because of economic hardships exacerbated by the pandemic.
“Having the right materials before the first day of class at no additional cost will positively impact students,” Slingshot president Josh Peters said.