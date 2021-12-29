As children age, they tend to lose their sense of creativity, imagination and ability to “play,” a side effect of growing up that researchers find has gotten worse over the last three decades.
By adulthood, some people determine that they simply “aren’t creative” or the “artistic type.” It’s a way of thinking that Deborah Thornton, executive director of Imagination Celebration, said members of her organization constantly encounter in the community and try to deconstruct through low-cost art programs.
“Einstein said that ‘The highest form of research is playing,’” says Thornton, whose official title at IC is the Curious Choreographer of Creativity. “And as we become adults, I think some people quit playing.”
IC aims to unravel that mindset, providing space and guidance for people in the Pikes Peak region to experiment artistically and find healing in creative expression, whether it’s through painting, performance or any type of imaginative process, Thornton says. The organization occupies about 10,000 square feet in The Citadel mall, which includes iSpace, a large studio for miscellaneous activities and programs. In all of its programs, many of which are offered to all ages, participants are encouraged to “just try” and enjoy the creative process, without thinking about finishing with an end product, Thornton says.
IC also has programs that focus on the needs of underserved and challenged groups, such as people with disabilities and servicemembers who have post-traumatic stress disorder or physical disabilities after returning from deployments. iSpace hosts a free art therapy-based program for military members, veterans and their families called CACTUS, or Creating Art Can Tell Untold Stories, which will be relaunched in February following a hiatus caused by the pandemic, Thornton says.
And then there’s Dragon Theatre Productions, the organization’s inclusive community theater program, which allows all who audition for shows to perform and tailors characters and stories to the participants’ abilities and needs.
She notes, though, that the pandemic has severely limited IC’s programs. The organization adapted many to a virtual format, but some are so centered on hands-on creative activities that they were impossible to maintain or less effective on a screen, Thornton says.
One of IC’s biggest losses over the past two years has been its annual What IF… Festival of Innovation and Imagination, a huge Downtown event that welcomes businesses, nonprofits, artists, exhibitors and performers for a day of creative thinking and collaboration.
The festival wasn’t held in 2020 or ’21, but Thornton said they are planning for a grand return next year. Recently the festival has brought in about 50,000 attendees a year from more than 70 different ZIP codes in Colorado and has been a major driver of economic and artistic activity in the Pikes Peak region, Thornton says.
Though the pandemic brought challenges, she is hopeful that people will eagerly come back to the festival and IC’s programs more engaged and with new creative passions.
“A lot of people were drawn towards making things and creating,” she says. “When people are challenged, when
they experience multiple deployments, when they’re challenged with food scarcity, whatever the challenges are … you need to be able to imagine possibilities. More than ever, you need to be able to have joy.”
