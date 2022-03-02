A bipartisan ballot measure has been submitted for possible inclusion on the November 2022 ballot that would slow the rate of growth of property taxes to 3 percent a year or inflation, whichever is less.
The measure was proposed by state Reps. Colin Larson (R-Littleton), and Alex Valdez (D-Denver) in the wake of unprecedented, skyrocketing real estate prices.
Advocates say the measure would ensure governments receive “predictable and consistent” tax revenues while providing relief to taxpayers.
“We are in the midst of an affordability crisis in our state and the American dream of owning a home or starting a business is becoming increasingly out of reach for average Coloradans,” Larson said in a release. “This measure will provide sorely needed relief to our state’s citizens and make Colorado more affordable to live and do business.”
Valdez said, “As someone who lives in the heart of Denver and hears from Denverites on a daily basis about rising housing and property costs, it couldn’t be clearer that we need a direct approach to provide tangible relief for renters and homeowners, especially seniors, low-income earners, and small business owners.”
A Republican-led effort to expand the homestead exemption for seniors and disabled veterans was defeated recently in committee by Democrats.
Home values are set to increase an average of 30 percent statewide over the next four years, while rental properties will soar by more than 34 percent and commercial and industrial properties will increase by at least 15 percent, according to a recent report by Colorado Concern, an alliance of business executives.
The alliance said in a release that some small businesses might close for good if property tax increases aren’t curtailed. Moreover, the residential market already is plagued by exploding prices that make it harder for first-time homeowners to buy a house and for seniors to remain in their homes.