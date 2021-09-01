El Paso County’s property taxpayers should brace for a shock when they see their tax bills next year. And perhaps a greater shock in 2025.
Susan, a homeowner in the Hillside neighborhood, wasn’t quite prepared for the stunning news when she opened her notice of value in May.
It showed her stucco bungalow had appreciated by 25 percent in just two years, driving up the taxes by $264 a year.
“I was shocked about how much it went up,” says Susan, who didn’t want her last name used for privacy reasons.
A combination of factors is at play to inflate taxes at a time when many are still struggling to overcome setbacks caused by the pandemic. Among those: rising home values, voters’ 2020 repeal of a property tax moderation measure, and taxing agencies’ exemptions from the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR).
In addition, if the senior and disabled veterans exemption — which became available in tax year 2002 — isn’t funded in years to come, a decision made by legislators on a year-to-year basis, those property owners would see whopping tax hikes. “We [were] at a time back in the late 1990s and early 2000s when the market was crazy then, and seniors couldn’t keep up with taxes, and their houses went into county tax sale,” El Paso County Assessor Steve Schleiker says. “Taxes [were] going up way faster than their incomes [were].”
The impact of those factors will hit every homeowner and many owners of other types of property. They also could spawn a bevy of ballot measures as taxing agencies scramble to ask voters’ permission to keep the extra revenue that exceeds caps imposed by TABOR, which limits revenue and spending from year to year, allowing increases only for inflation and a growth factor.
Other agencies, like Colorado Springs School District 11, won’t have to ask to keep the excess revenue, because voters already exempted it from TABOR caps, like most school districts in the state.
And a statewide ballot measure seeks to lower property taxes, the Colorado Legislature might challenge passage of that measure in court, having adopted what some see as an end run around any ballot issue that tries to hold the line on property taxes.
Meantime, some agencies, including many metropolitan districts, might be in for a windfall.
To stay on top of all that and what it means to them, voters need to pay attention. As Schleiker says, “I wish many voters would educate themselves.”
Property reappraisal is a chief trigger of the coming spike in taxes. Reappraisals across the state raised values for the 2022 tax year by analyzing sales that took place from July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2020, a time when the market heated up.
The market has since exploded both locally and across the state, but the more recent rises in values won’t be reflected on tax bills until 2024.
State statutes and the Colorado Constitution require residential property values to be determined “solely by consideration of the market approach to appraisal.” Reappraisal is mandated every two years. Other methods of appraisal, such as income-production, are applied to commercial and agricultural land.
All Colorado counties use the same market-based approach, which relies on sales that occurred during the two-year span. Those sales represent roughly 10 percent of all properties.
In El Paso County, values soared during the reappraisal period, by anywhere from a few percentage points in places like Cedar Heights on the Westside of Colorado Springs and Wolf Ranch in the northeast, to 30 percent or more in the city’s southeast section, including Pikes Peak Park, Deerfield Hills and Hillside.
Kyle Kibbler, who owns a house in the north end of the county, disputes that his house appreciated from $540,000 to $707,000 in a two-year period. That’s a 31 percent jump.
An engineer by trade, Kibbler has protested his taxes for at least the last two reappraisal cycles, and prevailed by making his case based on a series of charts and graphs. One shows housing values nationwide have increased along a trend line that nearly matches inflation, or about 70 percent in 20 years, not 31 percent every two years. Applying inflation to his home’s value, it would stand at $506,000 today, based on his 2014 purchase price.
Through the appeal process, the Assessor’s Office reduced Kibbler’s property’s assessed value to $588,700, but if subsequent increases remain on pace with the past two cycles, his home’s value could top $1 million within 10 years, he says.
“My question is, when does this end?” Kibbler says. “How can people keep up with this kind of increase?”
Kibbler disagrees that sales of a small percentage of homes should be applied to all homes during the reappraisal, but that’s the law in Colorado, unlike in California where Proposition 13, adopted by voters in 1978, reined in property values. It did so by limiting taxes to 2 percent growth per year, with the state taxing properties at their last sale amount.
Kibbler calls the Colorado system “flawed” because the six comparable homes the county used to justify his assessment increase don’t align with the county database even two years later, where five of the six from 2019 were far below the values in the county database.
Schleiker says he stands by his reappraisal numbers.
Lisa Frizell, president of the Colorado Assessors’ Association, blasted California’s property tax system, saying it has caused other taxes to explode there, including fuel and sales taxes. Despite that, the state’s roads “are crap, to put it bluntly,” she says, and “local governments are stretched to provide services.
“I think you get what you pay for,” she says, adding that appraised values in Colorado follow the market, they don’t drive it.
Consider Susan’s house in the Hillside neighborhood. The ranch-style home built in 1949, with two bedrooms and one bath, was valued at $205,079 before the reappraisal. Now, the assessor says it’s worth 25 percent more, at $257,784.
Taxes based on the lower value came to $1,000. But the tax bill payable in 2022, based on the higher value, will be $1,223, or $223 more, assuming no agencies that collect taxes on the home lower mill levies to comply with the TABOR cap.
That 2022 tax bill actually is lower than it otherwise would be, because Senate Bill 21-293 lowers the rate of assessment a tad, saving Susan about $36 a year, or $3 a month.
SB21-293 was adopted in an effort to moderate the impact of repealing the Gallagher Amendment, which has kept residential property taxes in check for nearly 40 years.
Adding about $20 a month in tax liability doesn’t sound like much, but for some, it’s just one more rising cost, especially worrisome for those living on fixed incomes, like Susan.
Susan pulled up a chair outside her house on a warm day recently to share her thoughts.
“I don’t think it’s fair,” she says. “All the costs are going up, the cost of replacing things, house insurance. It seems like they’re making it hard for all of us to live. It’s almost like they’re making this a place for rich people.”
Rep. Terri Carver, R-HD20, which covers areas north and west of Colorado Springs, has heard that before.
“I have heard from a number of seniors that they’re actually having to leave Colorado because they can no longer afford to pay property taxes,” she tells the Indy. “The values had increased so significantly.”
The state already has a homestead exemption, but Carver is game to modify it to increase help for seniors and disabled veterans.
The exemption applies to homeowners 65 and older who have lived in their home for at least 10 years, and veterans who have 100 percent disability ratings. It exempts the first half of $200,000 in value from taxes.
In Susan’s case, her tax bill would drop from $1,000 next year to $749, if she qualifies for the exemption, and she should, being in her 70s and having bought her house well over a decade ago.
While seniors aren’t clamoring for help yet, the Area Agency on Aging reports fielding lots of calls from seniors who rent and some landlords who are conflicted about raising rents on seniors to absorb higher tax bills, program development administrator Melissa Marts says.
“I do know that many older adults who are renters are very concerned,” she says. “Anything that is going to end up increasing an older adult’s rent is a real problem. I feel with the appraisals and the property tax for those who own their homes, it hasn’t sunk in yet.”
That’s what Schleiker is worried about, especially since the modest tax relief contained in SB21-293 disappears after 2023 tax bills, due in 2024.
Imagine if Susan’s home value surges by another 25 percent in the next reappraisal, to be completed in 2022, and the SB21-293 tax reduction goes away after 2024. She would face another tax increase.
But Sen. Chris Hansen, D-SD31 in Denver, a member of the Joint Budget Committee, predicts another bill will extend tax rate reductions after SB21-293 expires. He also notes the bill provides another form of relief to those on fixed incomes.
“Any property tax growth over 4 percent [a year] can be deferred,” Hansen tells the Indy. “If their property taxes were to go up more than 4 percent, they can defer everything over 4 percent.” That deferral serves as a lien on the house and isn’t due until the house is sold, he says.
“We think that’s a major protection for people on fixed incomes,” Hansen says, stressing that provision is permanent.
Now, A ballot measure that will appear on the Nov. 2 ballot could preempt Senate Bill 21-293, though state lawmakers contend the Senate bill takes precedence over the ballot measure.
Here’s what’s happening.
The Legislature adopted the bill in the waning days of the 2021 session after learning about plans for the ballot measure. The bill is designed to temporarily lower tax rates, and thus taxes paid, by 5 percent on apartment properties, 3 percent on single-family homes and by 9 percent on agricultural and renewable energy properties, Colorado Public Radio reports. The state would backfill amounts lost by school districts due to the reductions.
But the reductions apply only on tax year 2022, due in 2023, and tax year 2023, due in 2024. After those two years, tax rates would be restored to 2021 levels.
The bill also created an option to allow homeowners to delay paying up to $10,000 on taxes until the home is sold, with the state loaning local governments the money lost to the deferrals.
But Colorado Rising Action, a conservative group, submitted petitions on Aug. 2 containing more than 190,000 signatures for a ballot measure that would slash property taxes by 9 percent, it says.
According to the ballot title, the measure would permanently reduce the residential property tax assessment rate from 7.15 percent to 6.5 percent and the non-residential property tax assessment rate from 29 percent to 26.4 percent.
The measure would mean taxes on Susan’s home would go up only $143 a year, or about $12 a month, not $223 a year.
“Families and small businesses could really use this property tax cut stimulus,” Colorado Rising Action’s Michael Fields said in a release, noting the tax cut would total $1 billion.
The measure also would authorize the state to retain and spend $25 million per year for five years to help fund the homestead exemption, which in 2020 cost the state $158 million.
But legislators maintain the Senate bill moderates the tax cut by making it apply only to lodging and multifamily buildings, a point with which Fields disagrees.
“Their theory is that it [the ballot measure] would change things that are no longer the law,” Fields says. “It makes it where the vote [in November] doesn’t matter. But just because they created subcategories [of property] doesn’t mean they can’t apply new rates to those subcategories.”
Rep. Andy Pico, R-HD16 in El Paso County, opposed the Senate bill, calling it “legislative malpractice” because it undermined a voter initiative. Carver felt the same way and voted against it.
If the ballot measure passes, Fields foresees the state filing a lawsuit to try to render the measure void. Or Colorado Rising Action could seek a judicial order to clarify which tax is the right one.
All of the computations used to calculate the tax bills on Susan’s Hillside house assume taxing entities won’t change their mill levies. That house, and many in Colorado Springs, are taxed by El Paso County, the city of Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs School District 11, Pikes Peak Library District and the Southeast Colorado Water Conservancy District, an agency that collects taxes to fund the Fryingpan-Arkansas project that included Pueblo Dam and reservoir.
Of those, D11, the region’s biggest property tax collector at $155.9 million collected in 2020, is no longer subject to TABOR caps due to voter permission granted last year.
The others are subject to TABOR.
El Paso County will ask voters in November to allow it to keep $15 million in revenue collected in 2020 and 2021 above the TABOR cap and reset the cap to the 2021 collections level. As for 2022 revenues, county spokesperson Ryan Parsell says commissioners would impose a temporary mill levy reduction if needed “to ensure our share of the property taxes do not rise too quickly.” The calculation can’t be made until concrete information is available in late November, though a preliminary estimate of assessed valuations of property will emerge in October, he says.
The city plans to ask voters in November to permit the city to retain $20 million in excess revenues received in 2021, rather than refund it. An excess over $20 million will be refunded to voters.
But it’s unclear what its mill levy will be for 2022 tax bills, says Mayor John Suthers, because the city won’t receive preliminary assessment data for a while. But the city’s mill levy is among the smallest on tax bills — its levy of 4.279 mills represents only 6 percent of Susan’s tax bill.
If it looks like the city will over-collect what’s allowed under TABOR, Suthers says, the city likely would incorporate a credit on tax bills that could later be removed if needed to restore city funding from property taxes.
“We’re not going to lower the mill levy permanently,” Suthers says.
It’s worth noting that property taxes comprise less than 8 percent of the city’s general fund; the city relies much more heavily on sales tax revenue.
Pikes Peak Library District plans to reduce its mill levy in 2022 and not ask voters for a TABOR retention, says district spokesperson Denise Abbott.
The water conservancy district, which includes parts of nine counties, will decide whether and how to adjust its mill levy after assessed values are finalized in late August, the district’s senior policy and issues manager Chris Woodka says via email.
Besides the chief taxing agencies like the city, county and school districts, other entities also levy taxes on property. They include fire services, water and sewer districts, business improvement districts, special improvement districts and, the most prevalent of all, metropolitan districts.
The county’s 2020 abstract of assessment lists 136 metro districts, usually created by developers to impose taxes to fund infrastructure such as utility lines and roads. (See sidebar, “Location, location, location.”)
Mill levies in those districts range up to 100 mills, more than all five taxing entities combined that appear on most Colorado Springs homeowners’ tax bills.
If all those metro districts kept their mill levies intact, their combined revenue would amount to nearly double the $26.6 million in property taxes collected by the city of Colorado Springs last year.