Colorado state lawmakers have taken steps to impose rules on how and when ketamine is used.
On March 30, Reps. Leslie Herod, D-Denver, and Yadira Caraveo, D-Adams County, introduced House Bill 21-1251, titled “Appropriate Use of Chemical Restraints on a Person.” The bill would restrict use of ketamine and bar its use as a chemical restraint in non-hospital settings. It was assigned to the House Judiciary Committee, which scheduled a hearing for April 21.
The bill specifically says ketamine can be used as a method of chemical restraint in non-hospital settings, if there is “a justifiable emergency,” and that “excited delirium is not a justifiable emergency.”
But there are loopholes. The bill would allow use of the drug and other sedatives when “staff trained in the administration of such medication can monitor the vital signs of the individual and weigh the individual to ensure accurate dosage.” The weighing requirement is a high hurdle, paramedic groups contend.
Other provisions of the bill dictate reporting requirements and would restructure the state Emergency Medical Practice Advisory Council to include specific specialties, such as an anesthesiologist, registered nurse and clinical psychiatrist.
Herod says an example of a justifiable emergency is a car crash after which an injured person would “need that level of medication.”
But the bill would bar it from being used as a means of restraining a combative person. “If someone is being combative,” she tells the Indy, “I would have law enforcement use their tactics of de-escalation to contain that person as they have in the past.”
She says she, and bill co-sponsor Caraveo, who’s a medical doctor, want to impose new guidelines, “because this is a dangerous drug. It’s an ongoing problem that needs to be addressed, and it’s getting worse.”
She notes law enforcement officers aren’t supposed to dictate use of ketamine to subdue combative people, but “they’re doing it anyway.” That’s why the bill contains penalties for law enforcement who direct it to be used that way, as well as protections for those on a scene who report such misuse.
Herod says the bill has support from firefighters, anesthesiologists, activists and Aurora City Council.
“It is a violent, dangerous drug, and we need to be sure we’re regulating it,” she says.
Opposition to the bill is forming, including from the American Paramedic Association. APA President Nick Nudell called the bill “ill-conceived and misguided” in an April 3 memo to members. If enacted, he said, the measure would “directly impair the provision of high-quality paramedic-led care to agitated, combative, and violent patients.”
Nudell says patients who are hyperactive, physically fighting caregivers and unable to communicate rationally sometimes need to be sedated to prevent injury to themselves or caregivers, including paramedics and police officers.
“We already have systems of oversight and great scrutiny, especially on ketamine,” Nudell says. “Ketamine is not allowed to be given willy-nilly. There is already a process — a committee has to approve an agency [before it can] administer ketamine.
“This bill as it’s written will hurt, because paramedics will not be able to go into dangerous environments,” he adds. “We won’t be able to work with the police in these situations. It’s going to drastically alter how paramedics provide care in a dramatic way.”
Nudell adds that Herod and the APA have the same goal: making sure patients receive the proper care, but HB21-1251 “is not the right way to do that.”
County Sheriffs of Colorado Executive Director Amy Nichols says via email, “We are concerned it incorrectly presumes law enforcement directs or participates in medical care. That is just not the case; medical decisions are made by medical professionals. When first responders arrive on scene, they all work together to ensure everyone’s safety.”
Though the sheriff’s organization hasn’t taken a position on HB21-1251, “We would be opposed to any effort that impedes the teamwork necessary to achieve these important goals,” Nichols says.