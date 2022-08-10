Scott Hiller enjoys spectacular views from the second floor of his townhome on the Westside. He can see 100-year-old homes and entire neighborhoods as they sweep up the foothills toward Pikes Peak.
But a plan to build apartments immediately south of his home at three times the density of his complex threatens those views, as well as the historic and cultural character of his neighborhood, he says.
That’s why Hiller and his neighbors oppose a proposal to erect 56 apartments in three 45-foot-tall buildings on 2.27 acres north of Uintah Street and west of 20th Street. The project would occupy an empty lot that has served as a horse corral and two tracts containing homes that would be demolished to make way for the complex.
The project, tagged Uintah Apartments, is another example of the clash between growth and existing residents.
Hiller and his neighbors like things the way they are and value the historical houses that date to when Old Colorado City was the territorial capital.
But Colorado Springs faces a shortage of housing and wants to wedge new living quarters into spaces within the city to optimize service delivery costs, even as the city expands to the north and east.
The proposal could revive arguments by Westsiders about fire evacuation times, a strategy used by residents to persuade City Council about a year ago to reject rezoning land at 2424 Garden of the Gods Road to allow construction of 420 apartments. (That case is on appeal in court.)
Hiller says he and others aren’t against growth or development, but rather they challenge the prudence of cramming so many apartments into an area known for its rich history and unusual structures. One house used to be a chicken coop, another the homestead of the only Christmas tree lot on the Westside 50 years ago.
“There’s no reason to come into our neighborhood and destroy it,” Hiller says.
The developer of Uintah Apartments is Rene Mondejar III, who serves as registered agent for numerous companies, state records show.
Asked about the project, Mondejar says via email the development is in “early planning stages” and the specifics haven’t been finalized. “It is therefore premature to respond to any inquiries related to proposed changes to current plans that have been submitted,” he said.
Mondejar’s consultant, M.V.E., Inc., wrote in the application, “The proposed rezone will allow the economically feasible development of the under utilized and vacant site, allow the orderly occupation of the property, and provide the needed benefit of additional housing options to community members who desire to live on the city’s west side in a multi-family residential setting.”
The application also asserts the project is compatible with the surrounding area.
The plan calls for rezoning the acreage from two-family residential to multi-family residential, which would enable construction of 28 one-bedroom and 28 two-bedroom apartments. He also seeks to vacate an alley that borders the site’s south side, which Hiller says serves as a trail leading to Thorndale Park two blocks west.
Mondejar plans landscape buffers around the complex, but Hiller says the proposed 25-foot buffer adjacent to his town home in The Lofts at Mirrillion complex will promote a feeling of being closed in. In fact, he says, the 45-foot building would stand taller than his roofline of 30 feet, blocking sunlight, not to mention sight lines.
“I would have zero view,” Hiller says.
Though the application says the project would bring “a diversity of housing choices” in that area, Hiller disputes that, saying the developer plans “luxury” apartments that would homogenize the neighborhood.
Quirky houses, like the chicken coop, converted to a residential unit in 1955 after decades as a roost, would abut one of the 45-foot tall buildings. Another home, now vacant after its owner died last October, would be demolished to make way for another of the buildings. That home with an adjoining vacant lot served as the only Christmas tree lot in Old Colorado City in the 1970s, Hiller says.
(E6 Development, Mondejar’s company, bought the home and lot in April for $308,722 in an estate sale. The other 1.5-acre tract cost Mondejar $396,278, according to assessor records.)
To underscore his point, Hiller totes with him a city publication — The Westside: Its History and Architecture — that labels homes dating to 1898 or earlier as being on the city’s historic register. That doesn’t protect them from demolition, however.
Hiller says the neighborhood has been successful in keeping heights of buildings under control, noting that from his balcony, he can see no structures that exceed the tree tops.
Jeff Oster, president of the townhome association that consists of 18 units on 2 acres, is Hiller’s neighbor. At first, Oster says, he didn’t understand the hoopla around Mondejar’s plan. “I was the most lackadaisical, because I’m pro-development,” he says.
Then he received a postcard notice in the mail about the rezoning request and looked up details of the development on the city’s website.
“It was like a gut punch,” Oster says. “Basically, he wants to pack as many residential units on it as he possibly can.” Like Hiller, Oster resents that only 10 yards will separate his back fence and the three-story apartment building.
“This is a monstrosity,” he says.
Oster also is worried about traffic, considering Uintah wasn’t built to carry heavy traffic flows, a fact brought into sharp relief during Territory Days every May.
Adding 89 parking spaces on the property, as well as claiming 11 on-street spots for his complex, will further complicate traffic, he says.
“This side of town can’t handle a lot of traffic,” he says. “What a nightmare.”
Approval of the project, however, could be months away. Reviews of the rezoning and concept plan proposals must be undertaken by Colorado Springs Utilities, the Fire Department, traffic engineering, Colorado Geological Survey, public works and the Stormwater Enterprise, says city planning supervisor Gabe Servigny via email.
The geology study, conducted by Entech Engineering of Colorado Springs, reported that soils on the site were found to have “very high expansion potential” and “a severe potential for below grade concrete degradation due to sulfate attack.
“Fill removal-replacement will likely be required to stabilize the building areas and slopes,” the report said, noting an alternative would be installation of “drilled pier foundation systems.”
The report also identified “downslope creep” in portions of the site, a condition that can be mitigated and should include “proper control of drainage” to avoid saturation. The study noted potentially high radon readings at the site, another condition that can be mitigated.
All of those findings “will have some constraints on development and construction on this site,” the Entech report said.
The next step requires the developer to address concerns raised and resubmit the proposal, after which the Planning Commission would weigh in with a recommendation to Council to deny or approve the development. Should Council approve it, the developer would submit a development plan for administrative consideration. After that, the developer would have to submit a final plat, which would trigger consideration of vacating the alley, approval of which is also up to Council.
The bad news is view corridors aren’t protected during the zone change and concept plan stage, and the zone change would enable building height to increase from 30 feet to 45 feet, Servigny says. “While Plan COS [the city’s comprehensive plan] does provide information and guidelines for cultural and historical elements,” he says, “there is also context to allow development within these areas.”
On the upside, the city’s code requires that zone changes “not be detrimental to the public interest, health, safety, convenience or general welfare.”
Public safety was the key to Council rejecting the 2424 Garden of the Gods Road project, and it could play a role in this proposal as well.
Traffic flow is top of mind for Dana Duggan, who helped found Westside Watch, a group that’s pushed for City Council to consider evacuation times when reviewing new developments for approval.
The land in question sits adjacent to an area that’s in the Wildland Urban Interface and sits just to the east of parcels that have a High Risk rating on the city’s Wildfire Risk Assessment Site map.
She notes the traffic study conducted for Uintah Apartments shows some streets in that area already at the lowest level of service used in analyzing traffic flow, meaning gridlock would arise regularly.
Conducted by LSC Transportation Consultants, Inc., of Colorado Springs, the study found the project would generate 377 new vehicle trips on an average weekday, but that no additional traffic signals would be required to control traffic.
Duggan looks at it from a wider perspective, noting the 2010 Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments evacuation study showed the level of service breakdowns for Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 24, both of which would serve as evacuation routes for the Westside in case of wildfire or flooding.
Already, those exit routes score more than the twice the level at which gridlock is established, she says, and the Uintah project would only add to that volume.
“All this development that our City leadership keeps supporting is trapping us,” she says in an email. “We cannot continue to cram more people in than we can get out in an emergency.”