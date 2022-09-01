Prospect Lake in Memorial Park is closed effective immediately due to "bodily contact following a positive test for an elevated concentration of E. coli," according to a city-issued news release.
"Signs will be posted around the lake alerting users of the closure," the release said. "The test, which drew a water sample on Aug. 31, returned an E. coli level of 307.6 organisms per 100 milliliters, while the acceptable level for E. coli is 255 organisms per milliliter. The results were received the morning of Thursday, Sept. 1."
According to the release, the lake was retested today and the results will be returned Friday, Sept. 2.
"The lake could be reopened based on the new test results," the release said. "Throughout the year, the lake is tested weekly."
The following activities are prohibited during the closure: swimming, bathing, paddle boarding, tubing, water skiing and non-motorized boating of any kind. No pets are allowed. Fishing areas will remain open, though anglers are urged to clean fish well and remove guts.
Elevated E. coli concentrations may result from fecal waste from swimmers, pets or wildlife; improperly disposed dirty diapers; excessive runoff from rain or flood; runoff from urban, suburban or rural areas; or malfunctioning septic systems, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).
For additional E. coli information, visit CDC.gov/Ecoli.