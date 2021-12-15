With the holiday season comes a surge in online shopping, and with deliveries comes the risk of package theft. Here are eight easy ways to protect yourself from porch piracy this winter.
1. Set up tracking notifications. This way, you’ll know the estimated time of arrival — and whether you’ll be home to receive the package.
2. Opt for in-person delivery. If you know you won’t be home at the time of the delivery, you can (and should) change delivery options. Many carriers will reroute it to a different location or reschedule the delivery date. With the United States Postal Service (USPS), enter the tracking number and choose the “Hold for Pickup” option so you can collect your packages at the post office instead.
3. Customize delivery options. Many carriers allow you to specify where to leave your package. Location options might include the back door, the side door, the garage or at a neighbor’s house.
4. Utilize services offered by delivery providers. United Parcel Service (UPS) offers UPS My Choice, which has features like delivery alerts and the option to leave packages with a neighbor. UPS My Choice also has a paid membership option with more extensive delivery options, like picking a confirmed delivery window and having packages delivered to another address. UPS Access Points serve as parcel delivery and retrieval locations. If you choose to have your package delivered to an Access Point Location, you will receive a notification once it’s ready to be picked up; all you need is a form of photo ID. USPS services like Signature Confirmation and Registered Mail require a signature upon delivery, ensuring that it’s getting into the right hands. If you’re going out of town over the holidays, ask USPS to hold your mail.
5. Use a lock box service. Amazon lockers are located at various retail locations, where you can pick up packages at your convenience. If you regularly receive packages and are worried about mail theft, consider investing in a porch lock box.
6. Purchase insurance. Most companies offer insurance options. Err on the side of caution and insure your package.
7. Ask neighbors or friends to retrieve a delivered package. (And offer to return the favor.)
8. If you can, install home security. Equipment like outdoor cameras and video doorbells can act as deterrence or capture footage when a porch piracy incident occurs.
If you’ve had a package stolen, or believe you are a victim of porch piracy, get in touch with your seller or file a claim with the delivery service. If it’s a high-value item, consider filing a police report. Homeowners and renters insurance should cover mail theft; though, make sure the value of the stolen package is higher than your deductible.
Opting for delivery alternatives can feel like overkill. But instead playing the “What are the odds?” game, be proactive in protecting your purchases. You might just avoid what would otherwise be a frustrating (and stressful) situation.