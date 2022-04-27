The Historic Green Mountain Falls Foundation is urging the town’s residents and others in the Ute Pass area to be mindful of fire mitigation during National Wildfire Awareness Month in May.
The foundation entered the fire mitigation arena following the 2012 Waldo Canyon Fire, which wiped out 347 homes, killed two people and caused the evacuation of 32,000 residents.
Partnering with the Coalition for the Upper South Platte, Colorado Springs Utilities, the U.S. Forest Service and the town of Green Mountain Falls, the foundation has used grant funding to advance mitigation, reducing wildfire risk.
“We’ve had the good fortune over the years of successfully partnering with environmental experts to sustain and protect the land we own,” the foundation’s Liz Eickman said in a news release. “These holistic efforts help us greatly in assessing issues such as fire mitigation, safety concerns, and the environmental impact of the properties we own.”
Mitigation efforts have improved protection of the H.B. Wallace Reserve, Mount Dewey, Catamount Trail and Red Butte. Plans are underway to mitigate an additional 7 acres on the H.B. Wallace Reserve this year.
Go to greenmountainfalls.colorado.gov for a guide on how to make property more defensible and other tips, as well as information regarding evacuation plans.
Meantime, Colorado Springs Fire Department is hosting a series of Living with Fire public meetings. Creating a wildfire action plan and evacuation plan will be covered. The next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. May 3 at the Colorado Springs Masonic Center, 1130 Panorama Drive. For more information, visit coswildfireready.org/town-hall-series.