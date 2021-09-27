Approximately 200 parents, students and community members protested in front of the Academy School District 20 Education and Administration Center Sept. 27 regarding the district's recently announced mask requirement for all students. D-20 joins Harrison School District 2, Colorado Springs School District 11 and Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 in requiring masks for students.
All faculty, staff and visitors will also be required to wear face coverings while in the presence of others, according to the district.
D20 Superintendent Tom Gregory announced the mask requirement in a statement sent to parents and staff on Sept. 24:
“I never imagined more than 2,000 students and staff would experience quarantines through the first six weeks of school. This equates to more than 300 students serving quarantines every week. Students have not only missed school, but have also been forced to miss athletic competitions, the High Trails [an outdoor education center] experience, choir, band, theater, homecoming and other important programs and activities due to quarantines…. We need our students and staff in class, learning together, five days a week, without the continuous disruption we are experiencing. Therefore, with the support of principals, we must introduce mask requirements.”
According to D20’s mask policy, “Starting Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, masking will be required for all students in preschool through 12th grade while in indoor classroom settings or other large group indoor gatherings. All faculty, staff and visitors, regardless of location and grade affiliation, are also required to wear face coverings while in the presence of others. Facial coverings can be removed temporarily in the classroom when it is instructionally appropriate. Facial coverings/masks continue to be required on school buses per federal law. During passing periods – because students are not together for more than 15 minutes – facial coverings/masks may be removed until entering the next classroom. Facial coverings/masks will not be required outdoors, and principals are committed to providing adequate masking breaks throughout the day. Please note, the mask requirement will not change quarantines that are already in place.”
The protesters gathered at front the entrance to the Education and Administration Center with signs and American flags. Speakers, including Derek Wilburn, the founder and executive director of Rocky Mountain Black Conservatives, who gained media attention following his comments during an Aug. 12 D49 Board of Education meeting on critical race theory, addressed the crowd from the back of a pickup truck parked in front of the building. Wilburn has also been a guest on Conservative Daily, the podcast of election conspiracist Joe Oltmann, who also founded conservative activist group FEC United. Wilburn told the crowd to call every school board candidate and ask them their position on masks and vaccines.
D20’s security asked the crowd, which was blocking vehicles coming into the parking lot, to move down to the public sidewalk west of the building and threatened to call the Colorado Springs Police Department if the protest did not comply. Though CSPD officers arrived at the event, no arrests were made.
“We certainly respect everyone’s right to peacefully gather and protest,” says Allison Cortez, the chief communications officer for D20. “But we are not here to debate the effectiveness of masks or quarantines. We are required by state law to follow quarantine protocols. At this point, the only way to keep our students in school and out of quarantines is to move to a masking requirement. We cannot risk our schools being closed or moving back to remote learning.”
Rep. Dave Williams (R-HD15), also addressed the crowd, asking why Gregory hadn’t been fired yet and telling protesters that people in government, “Don’t care about you.” Williams also talked about election integrity before telling parents to “pull the kids out” of public school. Williams, Rep. Ron Hanks (R-HD60), and Rep. Stephanie Luck (R-HD47) were the only three members of Colorado’s legislature to sign a letter from Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers asking to decertify the results of the 2020 Presidential election.
"We don’t feel that K-12 should be a place for political debate, and in fact when we are pulled into political divisiveness, it takes the focus away from our students and their education," says Cortez.
During the Sept. 27 City Council work session, At-large Councilor Bill Murray commented, "Across the street from my house is Rampart High School, and I watched today as a number of parents got in the way of the school process because of the mask mandate. I think we really need to come to grips as a community about letting the schools make the policies and procedures and not getting everybody else involved."
According to Sept. 2 guidance to schools from El Paso County Public Health (EPCPH), “Consistent with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s (CDPHE) guidance and in accordance with Colorado Revised Statute 25-1-122 and Board of Health Rule 6 CCR 1009-1, EPCPH will continue to require isolation and quarantine to limit the transmission and spread of infectious diseases. Isolation and quarantine are required by state law, including the provisions in Colorado Revised Statute 25-1-114.”
Data from CDPHE has shown that schools with mask requirements have lower rates of COVID, and therefore fewer quarantines. According to reporting from The Denver Post, “Coronavirus cases among school-aged children between 6 and 17 hover around 300 cases per 100,000 people in school districts that do not require masks, while that number is closer to 250 per 100,000 in districts that require masks.”
El Paso County has reported 994 deaths since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Sept. 16, EPCH announced that El Paso County’s regional hospital capacity changed from orange to orange-red on the COVID-19 data dashboard due to an increase in COVID-19 patients. “UCHealth’s hospitals in the Pikes Peak region continue to see record numbers of patients needing care for COVID and other health conditions,” said Dr. David Steinbruner, chief medical officer for UCHealth Memorial, in a Sept. 16 news release. “This morning, our hospitals in the region were caring for 90 patients with COVID – a number not seen since early January. This is extremely worrisome, considering we are also about to enter flu season. Unfortunately, COVID continues to be a hidden, silent pandemic that most people don’t see unless it impacts a family member or other loved one requiring hospitalization. But it is very real, and it’s taxing our hospitals and our staff. There are countless stories elsewhere in the nation of people not receiving the care they need because hospitals are overburdened by COVID cases. I urge everyone: Please get a COVID vaccine and get a flu vaccine.”