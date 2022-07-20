Public employees were on opposite ends of the law in recent weeks, with Colorado Springs Fire Department firefighter Jared Whiteman arrested and former El Paso County Sgt. Keith Duda collecting $188,500 in a civil lawsuit settlement with the county.
Whiteman was arrested June 28 in connection with activities of his and his wife’s business, Fortified Solutions, which allegedly failed to hold their customers’ funds in trust for payment, over-invoiced customers for work, took payments for projects but didn’t complete the work and didn’t make refunds to customers, according to an affidavit obtained by KRDO, which first reported the arrest.
Whiteman, hired by CSFD on March 13, 2017, sought permission eight days after that to operate an outside business, which he said on the permission form would require four hours of work per week.
In an outside work form dated Feb. 7 of this year Whiteman said he works 20 hours per week on the business.
“Currently Mr. Whiteman is on paid administrative leave per city policy,” CSFD spokesman Mike Smaldino says via email. “Until his charges are reviewed by the Fire Chief and city legal, they will determine at that time his employment status.”
Duda was fired by Sheriff Bill Elder after he supported Mike Angley against Elder in the 2018 election.
The county agreed to the settlement in exchange for dismissal of Duda’s federal lawsuit. In approving it on July 12, commissioners voted 4-1, with Longinos Gonzalez Jr. voting nay. “I had some belief in the strength of the case for the county,” he said.
More than the money, Duda tells the Indy, “It’s about accountability, where he’s [sheriff] held accountable for his actions. You can’t treat people the way they treat them.”