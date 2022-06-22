TheWire1-6.jpg

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released the statewide and regional results from the Healthy Kids Colorado Survey — the state’s only comprehensive survey on the health and well-being of young people — on June 15. More than 100,000 youths responded to the voluntary survey in the fall of 2021, providing a snapshot of what young people were experiencing at that point in the COVID pandemic.

Jill Hunsaker Ryan, CDPHE executive director, said in a release the survey showed some positive aspects, such as a reduction in substance abuse. Some statewide findings:

• 40 percent experienced feelings of depression in the past year, up from 35 percent since the 2019 survey.

• 51 percent felt daily stress more often during the COVID pandemic.

• Percentages of youths who currently use substances decreased — including alcohol (24 percent, down from 30 percent), marijuana (13 percent, down from 21 percent), cigarettes (3 percent, down from 6 percent), electronic vapor products (16 percent, down from 26 percent), and prescription pain medications without a prescription (6 percent, down from 7 percent).

Respondents felt it was harder to access these substances than in prior survey years.

Go to cdphe.colorado.gov/hkcs for more results.

The Gazette reported that an inadequate number of youths responded in the Pikes Peak region to draw definite conclusions.

