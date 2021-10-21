Pueblo Community College received nearly $5 million in funding from the Fund for the Improvement of Postsecondary Education in the United States Department of Education to help Hispanic and low-income students achieve degrees in science, technology, engineering and math.
"The Hispanic-Serving Institution Title III grant will fund the STEM Excellence in Development, Student Growth and Equity program, which began Oct. 1, 2021, and will continue through Sept. 30, 2026," a PCC-issued news release said. "One hundred percent of the program is financed through the FIPSE grant. The total amount awarded is $4,920,795."
Hispanic-Serving Institutions have a total Hispanic enrollment of at least 25 percent. Thirty-four percent of PCC’s student body is Hispanic, according to the release.
“We are excited for the opportunity the Department of Education has provided us,” said Joey Mathews, PCC’s director of STEM career and technical education. “This funding will provide many of the services needed for our STEM students at PCC to thrive and will also allow us to foster the K-12 community’s interest in what STEM has to offer.
“I am thankful for the team of STEM faculty and staff that worked so hard putting this proposal together and am excited about the work we will do.”
The primary objective of the grant, according to PCC, "is to increase Hispanic STEM enrollment, retention, graduation and transfer rates. Partnerships with four-year institutions such as Colorado State University Pueblo will help students transfer successfully after they graduate from PCC."
According to the release, "Funds will be used for outreach in grades K-12, a STEM video library, in-depth student support, undergraduate research, career development, faculty training, curriculum redesign, and articulation and transfer activities with CSU-Pueblo and other four-year schools. PCC will provide tutoring, peer mentorship and intensive support and counseling from academic career experts."
PCC’s campuses in Pueblo, Mancos and Cañon City will provide extensive opportunities for current STEM students as well as K-12 students and their parents.
"Offerings will include experiences in robotics and 3D printing, career exploration and undergraduate research opportunities," the release said. "STEM centers will be developed and upgraded at all three campuses to provide students with even more tools."
PCC President Patty Erjavec said, “This grant will support and enrich the equity and inclusion emphasis being placed on student success here at PCC. The ability to deliver the strategies built into this project are sure to provide a pathway to improved teaching and learning opportunities for each of our unique students.”
For more information, visit ed.gov/FIPSE.