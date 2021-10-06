The Biden administration’s Sept. 30 announcement that it will offer leases on more than 80 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico to oil and gas companies in November drew sharp criticism from the Denver-based environmental group Center for Western Priorities.
In a release, the group noted that while the leases could generate more than a billion barrels of oil in future decades, drilling activities could release 723 million metric tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere — the equivalent of emissions from 157 million cars.
The center also likened it to “offering up all of New Mexico or Arizona to oil companies in a single day.”
In addition, the Interior Department plans to offer leases on more than 700,000 acres of public lands across the West, primarily in Wyoming and Colorado, despite the government taking no substantive actions toward President Biden’s plan to protect 30 percent of America’s lands and waters by 2030, the release said.
“President Biden is doing Donald Trump’s bidding today. This lease sale will be devastating for the Earth’s climate, and set America back years on our path to a climate solution,” Center for Western Priorities Deputy Director Aaron Weiss said in the release.
He also noted the “trail of destruction” in the gulf left by Hurricane Ida, which caused dozens of oil spills.
Weiss seeks two actions: a full accounting of climate costs of the lease sales, and release of the Interior Department’s report on “how to fix this rigged leasing system.”
The sale announcement is at boem.gov/Sale-257.