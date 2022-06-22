On June 17, the Your Choice Colorado Springs campaign submitted nearly 100,000 signatures to the Colorado Springs City Clerk’s Office in an effort to put two measures on the Nov. 8 ballot.
One would allow a vote on recreational marijuana sales in the city, a move city officials have refused to make despite a majority of voters previously approving the state measure allowing recreational sales. Their arguments against rec pot include the heavy presence of military personnel here and that military leaders dislike the idea of recreational cannabis.
The other measure would impose a 5 percent sales tax on sales, generating an estimated $15 million a year that now goes to other jurisdictions, including Manitou Springs, which allow recreational sales. The tax money would be used to improve and expand mental health services and fund PTSD programs for veterans.
The measures would permit existing medical cannabis retailers to sell recreational cannabis to adults.
The signatures totaled 2.5 times the number needed to qualify for the ballot, supporters said in a news release.
“Every year our community loses a minimum of $15 million to neighboring communities through lost tax revenue. This November, the choice to allow recreational cannabis sales and to bring those tax dollars home will finally be taken out of the hands of a few politicians and given to the voters of Colorado Springs,” Your Choice campaign manager Anthony Carlson said in the release.