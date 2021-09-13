The Colorado Independent Legislative Redistricting Commission announced the details for upcoming virtual hearings on the first staff state house and state senate plans.
In order to maximize the opportunity to hear public testimony despite the condensed schedule, and due to growing concerns about COVID-19, the commissioners will not travel but will instead hold hearings virtually. Coloradans will have three opportunities to testify about the staff legislative plans and can testify at the hearing of their choice. Individuals must sign up in advance to testify and can do so at redistricting.colorado.gov/signup.
The schedule for the legislative hearings is as follows:
Friday, Sept. 17 from 6-9 p.m.
Zoom link: coleg-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9fDh1GJmRTu8UOTNVSgxEw
Saturday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Zoom link: coleg-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DHZJV_93TIqGIj3dzfGPNA
Saturday, Sept. 18 from 6-9 p.m.
Zoom link: coleg-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZHp2kp1kQYKnhidaQ9n0gQ
These hearings are the final opportunity for members of the public to speak to the redistricting commission. The hearings are virtual, but there will be limited opportunities to come to a staffed site, at the Colorado State Capitol, for help testifying remotely.
When the hearings on the legislative staff plans conclude, the commission can approve a final plan and submit it to the Supreme Court at any time.
The legislative staff plans will be prepared using 2020 Census Data, public comments and input from the legislative commission. The legislative commission must approve the final plans by Oct. 11.