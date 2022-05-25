While El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder says there are no lawsuits currently pending due to deaths in the jail, at least two might be in the formation stage.

William Johnson, 36, died Sept. 27, 2021. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office autopsy report concluded he died from seizure disorder associated with epilepsy, polypharmacy (the use of multiple drugs to treat a condition, in this case, epilepsy, anxiety and methadone for substance use disorder) and COVID.

The report also said he’d been given an array of drugs while in jail, including a benzodiazepine (tranquilizer) withdrawal protocol.

Williams’ parents have filed a notice of claim with the county, a precursor to a lawsuit, seeking $571,870. In it, they allege the jail and Wellpath failed to provide adequate medical care, which resulted in his death.

“[T]he government was given a battery of required prescription medications and methadone that were improperly administered over the course of several weeks,” according to the notice, obtained by the Indy. “Mr. Johnson pled with authorities to honor his medical needs and they were ignored.”

Cristo Canett died April 26, 2022; his autopsy report is not yet available.

As reported by The Colorado Sun, Cannett died of a ruptured ulcer “and the neglect of medical attention by the El Paso County Jail and the Sheriff’s department,” his niece, Alina Naranjo, said in a fundraising post online that seeks to raise money to pay a lawyer to file a lawsuit.

She told The Sun that Cannett was arrested on a warrant at Penrose Hospital, where he was seeking treatment for back pain, and died in the jail less than a day later.

Another notice of claim was submitted to the county by Kathy Reed, a relative of Addison Reed. She alleges he was admitted to the jail on Sept. 3, 2021, and denied treatment for diabetes, even though the medical contractor was familiar with his conditions based on a previous incarceration. On Sept. 8, he was taken to a local hospital by ambulance “in extreme diabetic ketoacidosis,” a condition that results from a lack of insulin. He died Sept. 27. Because he died 19 days after leaving the jail, no autopsy was performed by the Coroner’s Office, and Reed’s death isn’t included in the jail death toll.

Asked about the Johnson case and other allegations of substandard care provided in the jail, a spokeswoman for Nashville-based Wellpath said in an email, “Wellpath has a policy of not commenting on active litigation, and out of respect for both the Johnson family and the legal process, we believe that further comment would be inappropriate at this time.”