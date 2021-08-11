With summer in full swing, many folks in the Pikes Peak region might be considering getting work done on their homes. New decks, patios, paint and roofs are common upgrades, especially after seasonal hailstorms. Unfortunately, summer weather also brings a spike in contractor fraud cases.
According to Rachael Powell, a senior deputy district attorney with the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and supervisor of the Economic Crime Unit, “Contractor fraud is a little more prevalent in the summertime, because you know people get things done on their homes or their land during the summer.”
Powell discussed issues relating to economic crimes during a July 16 news conference as part of a new Financial Fridays initiative, intended to provide residents with information on different types of financial crimes and how to protect against them. “Contractor fraud is where a contractor takes the money that you have paid them to do a certain project for your home or your land, and they take the money or create a lien on your property,” explained Powell. “The lien can be from a subcontractor or a supplier who didn’t get paid, or anything like that.”
Karen George, a Colorado Springs homeowner, is learning about contractor fraud the hard way.
“I wanted a front patio, covered porch on the front of my house,” she says. “I started looking last year, and then decided this year to go ahead and move forward with it. I reached out to a couple different contractors. [A contractor] had me interested in moving forward with the plans. She was like, ‘Yeah, we can do that. It will absolutely look like your idea that you want.’ I went ahead and signed a contract, or a proposal, with her on April 2. She asked for $10,000 down.”
According to Powell, contractors in Colorado are legally required to carefully keep track of clients’ money. “Colorado law requires that contractors take the money from you and hold it in trust while they are doing your project, similar to lawyers,” she said. “They’re supposed to use those funds to pay for supplies and for subcontractors only on your project.”
George declined to name the contractor, citing future legal action. “[The contractor] said, ‘We’ll have CAD [computer-aided design] drawings out to you within two weeks,’” recalls George. “By week three I hadn’t heard anything, so I followed up. I heard the same thing, ‘Sorry, my CAD lady is super busy, we’re going to have to push it out another three weeks.’ Four weeks passed, now we’re at seven weeks. I reach out again and again her CAD lady is too busy to do the drawings, so she decided to bring someone else in to do the drawings.”
After waiting so long for the drawings, George was disappointed with the quality of their work. She says, “I reached out to the owner and CEO, and asked if we could set up a meeting to discuss the plans that were designed and try to figure out what next steps would be. She couldn’t meet me. They ended up setting up another appointment with the CAD lady, and she came back out to do the designs again.
“After our discussion, she couldn’t answer any of my questions; she couldn’t follow up on any codes. Anything I asked, she couldn’t answer. She told me she was new, she wasn’t an engineer, all this stuff. I again tried to set up a meeting with [the contractor] and she set up an appointment and failed to show up for the call. I called her and said, ‘Hey, what happened?’ She said, ‘Sorry, I overbooked myself.’ I kept trying to set up these meetings and they kept falling through.”
By June, George had had enough. “Finally I was like, ‘Look, this isn’t working with the communication piece, the drawings are so poorly rendered I can’t use them. I would like to stop the construction before it even happens and I’m requesting a refund,’” she says.
George continued to get the runaround: “She’d give me dates, I would follow up, and every time I would follow up it would be excuse after excuse after excuse for why she couldn’t have the numbers put together. She said, ‘Yes, I’m willing to give you a refund but I can’t put the numbers together because my bank’s been hacked,’ or ‘I’m with my kids today,’ or ‘I’ve been super sick, I haven’t been able to go to the office.’ So it just kept getting pushed out farther and farther and farther.”
Eventually George reached out to the CAD subcontractor. “I said, ‘Hey, I’m just curious, did you guys put anything in writing about how much you’d get paid?’” she says. “[The subcontractor] said, ‘Yeah, absolutely, I can send it to you because I haven’t been paid either.’ I said, ‘That’s interesting because I put $10,000 down.’”
Finding a legal remedy for suspected contractor fraud can be difficult.
“My first piece of advice would definitely be to reach out to law enforcement to get an investigation started,” said Powell. “We do run into a difficulty — it’s kind of a gray line there — with whether something is a legal or a civil issue. It’s difficult for us to get into things like, ‘My bathroom was remodeled and I paid them to do this but I don’t like it.’ Those are not things that we get into. We try to stick to when there is a clear taking of the money and no work done, or a lien has been put on their property because a subcontractor did some work but the [general contractor] didn’t do any work.”
George feels like she has exhausted all avenues of redress. “I’ve literally contacted everyone: Secretary of State, District Attorney, Pikes Peak Regional Building Department, police,” she says. “It seems like no one has jurisdiction over these criminal activities.”
Due to the increase in cases of contractor fraud, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has invested in training for deputies to handle these kinds of complaints. “Part of that is a training issue to your average patrol deputy or patrol officer,” explained EPSO Detective Karl Mai during the Financial Fridays briefing. “We have pushed training specifically to our patrol deputies to educate them about contractor fraud.”
Powell recommends that anyone dealing with contractor fraud keep records of all interactions. “My recommendation would be to treat it like you’re doing your tax returns,” she said. “Gather everything you have, any written documentation, any text messages, any emails. Anything that can show where the relationship started and where the breakdown happened.”
Even with documentation, pursuing a fraud conviction can be a lengthy process. “We start with any documentation that the victim has,” explained Powell. “That could be checks, that could be wire transfers, how the money got from them to the contractor. That’s just the beginning of it. ... Statements from any witnesses, statements from any subcontractors who were there, who knew what was supposed to happen, what wasn’t supposed to happen. It takes a long time to get those types of records and get the statements that we need.”
George recommends consumers do their homework first. After checking out the contractor through the Better Business Bureau’s website, George found complaints from other people who had similar problems, and a history of legal judgments against the contractor. George has given the contractor a mid-August deadline for the refund, but she isn’t hopeful.
“I don’t anticipate seeing anything on Aug. 14,” she says. “I have a feeling my down payment went to someone else’s judgment, or I would hope it did. I don’t think it’s going to happen.”