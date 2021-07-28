The Eni R. Jasperson Beach House at Memorial Park opened its doors to the public on July 20 for the first time since 2019. The beach house has undergone a $1.4 million renovation, funded by $1 million in grants from Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) and approximately $400,000 from capital improvement and office of accessibility funds as well as parkland dedication fees.
“We are pleased to reinstate the beach house as a community hub that everyone can access and use,” Karen Palus, parks, recreation and cultural services director, said in a news release. “Our goal is that the contemporary experience will bring renewed volume and energy that will fulfill the original intention of this historic space and provide year-round programming to youth. Come on out, and enjoy!”
The renovated beach house features indoor and outdoor learning spaces, an outdoor gathering area with boulder seating, a rentable indoor great room for community events, beach volleyball, a lit patio, and an accessible beach, among other new amenities. Lakeside Dawgs, a locally based concessionaire, will operate from the space, offering food and beverage items to customers.
The beach house will be operated by the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, providing seasonal swimming access on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.