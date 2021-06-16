Colorado’s rent collection rate was 0.9 percent higher than the national average at 97.9 percent as of May 27. That’s 1.1 percent higher than rent collections from the previous year, according to a news release issued by the Colorado Apartment Association.
“Colorado has outperformed national rates since tracking rental payments began in April 2020,” the release said.
“A 97.9% collection rate in May continues to show us that Colorado residents in need have pursued rental assistance, worked with their rental housing providers and paid their rent, therefore, the system is working,” Mark Williams, executive vice president of the Colorado Apartment Association, said in the release. “With the May 2021 rent collection rate higher than May 2020, it looks like Colorado’s rental housing industry and economy are moving towards recovery.”
In addition to an uptick in rent payment rates, Colorado eviction filings continue to be low — just 25 percent of 2019 levels, the release said. In May 2019, there were 3,918 evictions filed, and in May 2021 there were 808 filings throughout the state.