The state-run Emergency Rental Assistance Program, administered locally by El Paso County and the Colorado Division of Housing, will bring help with rent and rent in arrears to eligible tenants and landlords adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The goal is to prevent housing instability and evictions when the eviction moratorium enacted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expires July 31. Renters or landlords acting on behalf of their tenants can apply for ERAP assistance if they qualify based on their household income and can show financial hardship due to the pandemic, the county said in a release.
To be eligible, one or more people in the household must have taken a cut in income, incurred significant costs or experienced other financial hardship due directly or indirectly to the pandemic; one or more in the household must be at risk of becoming homeless, and have not already received rental assistance that covered rent.
Income criteria require household income to be at or below 80 percent of area median income for El Paso County. Visit cdola.colorado.gov/rental-mortgage-assistance for more information.