Congressman Doug Lamborn, (R-CD5), announced Jan. 4 that he will object to the Jan. 6 Electoral College certification of the presidential election.
Lamborn joins Republican CD3 Rep. Lauren Boebert in contesting the Electoral College certification, claiming some state election officials and state courts bypassed the constitutionally-vested authority of their state legislatures to make fundamental changes to election law. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, many states moved to expand mail-in and absentee voting during the Nov. 3 presidential election.
“A free and fair election system is one of the fundamental building blocks of our republic,” Lamborn said in a news release. “As a member of Congress, I took an oath to uphold the Constitution and the rule of law. The serious irregularities and improprieties marring the 2020 general election threaten America’s confidence in our electoral system. My constituents deserve to know that the 2020 election was free of fraud, which is why on Jan. 6, I will object to certifying the Electoral College votes of Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada, and Michigan. Congress must closely and thoroughly examine the allegations of voter fraud and take appropriate steps to restore trust in the election process.”
Rep. Ken Buck, (R-CD4), joined six other House Republicans this month in denouncing efforts to oppose Democrat President-elect Joe Biden’s win. “The elections held in at least six battleground states raise profound questions, and it is a legal, constitutional, and moral imperative that they be answered,” said Buck in a statement, “but only the states have authority to appoint electors, in accordance with state law. Congress has only a narrow role in the presidential election process. Its job is to count the electors submitted by the states, not to determine which electors the states should have sent.”
Buck called the move by Republicans like Lamborn and Boebert unconstitutional. “As of this moment, not a single state has submitted multiple conflicting slates of electoral votes,” said Buck. “In other words, every state has sent either (a) Biden electors, or (b) Trump electors. Of the six states as to which questions have been raised, five have legislatures that are controlled by Republicans, and they all have the power to send a new slate of electoral votes to Congress if they deem such action appropriate under state law. Unless that happens between now and January 6, 2021, Congress will have no authority to influence the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. To take action otherwise – that is, to unconstitutionally insert Congress into the center of the presidential election process – would amount to stealing power from the people and the states. It would, in effect, replace the [E]lectoral [C]ollege with Congress, and in so doing strengthen the efforts of those on the left who are determined to eliminate it or render it irrelevant.”
Following the Nov. 3 election, Trump attorney Sidney Powell filed lawsuits claiming widespread fraud in the battleground states of Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Arizona. The lawsuits were dismissed by their respective courts. On Jan. 1, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) and several Arizona Republicans seeking to force Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the presidential election results.
Most recently, on Jan. 3, audio from a phone conversation between the president and Republican Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger was released by The Washington Post in which Trump pressured Raffensberger to “find” votes that could overturn his loss in the state, citing unsubstantiated voter fraud.
On Dec. 22, the Trump campaign, Powell, Rudy Giuliani and Colorado conservative activist Joe Oltmann and his political activist group FEC United, as well as a conservative blogger Michelle Malkin and other conservative media outlets, were named in a defamation lawsuit filed by Eric Coomer, a Dominion Voting Systems employee at the center of voter fraud conspiracy claims. Coomer’s lawsuit calls the claims of voter fraud, “false and baseless.”