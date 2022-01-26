Five Republicans hoping to challenge Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet this November took part in a candidate forum at Palmer Ridge High School on Jan. 15. Rep. Ron Hanks (R-HD60), Former El Paso County GOP Chair Eli Bremer, former Fort Collins City Councilor Gino Campana, former Miss Colorado Deborah Flora and former 2nd Congressional District candidate Peter Yu laid out their positions on election integrity, the economy, China and a host of other issues.
The 2020 election was a frequent topic during the event, sponsored by Sunrise Republican Women and moderated by HD17 candidate Rachel Stovall (R) and Log Cabin Republican Valdamar Archuleta. Only two candidates, Hanks and Bremer, actually gave unequivocal answers when asked, “Who won the 2020 election?”
After discussing alleged but disproven anomalies in the election, Hanks falsely claimed, “Donald Trump won 2020,” adding, “I still contend 2020 was the most important election of our lifetime.” Hanks has embraced the Big Lie that the 2020 election was “stolen” from Donald Trump, and attended both the Maricopa County Audit in Arizona, which found no evidence of election fraud, and the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Bremer admitted that Joe Biden is currently the president, and claimed it was unfair for Democrats to use questions about election integrity to attack Republicans. He falsely claimed Hillary Clinton contested the 2016 election results and said Stacey Abrams did not concede the 2018 Georgia governor’s race. (While Abrams said she would not use the word “concede” in her final speech, she did formally acknowledge Brian Kemp would be governor, and wished him well.)
Social issues were also up for debate. Archuleta asked candidates if they would support legislation to overturn gay marriage. The candidates each said they would not. Campana said, “people should not be discriminated against,” and Flora said she was tired of “divisiveness in politics,” but added that kindergarteners should not be exposed to LGBTQ content. Hanks said people in “nontraditional” relationships deserve equal rights: “Everybody should be equal; we shouldn’t be pushing teaching kids sexual topics.” Yu decried “identity politics” and called the Republican Party “the party of inclusiveness.” Bremer also said he would not support a measure to reverse gay marriage, but did take the opportunity to reaffirm his position against transgender people playing high school or college athletics, what he called “boys playing girls’ sports,” saying, “This is one we can win on.”
The candidates also supported stronger immigration measures on the nation’s southern border. Hanks, Bremer and Campana echoed former President Donald Trump’s slogan “build the wall,” while Yu suggested fixing the immigration courts and ensuring people come to the U.S. “the right way.” Flora raised concerns about national security and the passage of illegal drugs across the southern border, claiming Colorado will become the “drug distribution center of America.”
While the candidates were aligned on gay marriage and immigration, they were split on the issue of federal legalization of marijuana. Bremer and Hanks were the only ones to give definitive answers. Bremer was supportive, saying federal regulation was needed for an industry that was already thriving in a number of states, while Hanks opposed legalization. Yu said further study by the federal government was needed to verify marijuana’s medicinal qualities, and Campana agreed further federal regulation was needed. Flora shared an anecdote about teens smoking marijuana laced with PCP.
In addition to concerns about marijuana, candidates were asked what they would do about illegal fentanyl being trafficked into the U.S. from China. Campana claimed “enough fentanyl comes across the border to kill every American four times,” and expressed his concerns that “residue of fentanyl on the countertop [at Union Station in Denver] could kill my child.” It is unclear why he believes there is fentanyl on the countertops at Union Station. Hanks claimed the fentanyl was “one of many lines of effort to take this country down” by China. Yu advocated for a return to the “this is your brain on drugs” public service announcements of the ’90s, while Flora railed against safe injection sites proposed in Denver. Bremer claimed that fentanyl kills more people than guns and suggested an approach to treat addiction and secure the southern border. According to the CDC in 2021 there were 75,673 deaths from opioids (not from fentanyl alone), and according to the Gun Violence Archive there were 44,873 total gun deaths in 2021 — 24,090 of those deaths were suicides.
At the end of the event, a straw poll of the 150 attendees picked Hanks as the winner with 44 votes. Bremer came in second with 28 votes, and Campana came in third with 20 votes.
“Ron Hanks cemented his frontrunner status in the GOP Senate primary after winning the straw poll following their second forum,” said Nico Delgado, a spokesperson for the Colorado Democratic Party, in an email. “The field of candidates are desperate for Trump’s endorsement, but only Hanks will claim that Trump won the 2020 election. This is proof that candidates will have to embrace the Big Lie since this is a message that clearly resonates with the Republican base.”
