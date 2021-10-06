El Paso County Republicans discussed elections, COVID-19 precautions, Afghan refugees and other issues during a Sept. 25 town hall event at Mountain View Electric Association in Falcon. Sen. Paul Lundeen (R-SD9), Sen. Dennis Hisey (R-SD2), Rep. Tim Geitner (R-HD19), El Paso County Commissioner Carrie Geitner (District 2), Undersheriff Joe Roybal of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen, El Paso County Assessor Steve Schleiker and El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman were present to field questions from constituents.
Concerns about the integrity of the 2020 United States presidential election were front and center during the event. Election integrity has dominated discussions in Republican circles since the November election. In Colorado, Rep. Dave Williams (R-HD15) and Rep. Ron Hanks (R-HD60) have been prominent advocates of what experts and critics have called “the Big Lie” [see tinyurl.com/COBigLie].
Broerman did his best to reassure the crowd. “I’ve run a number of elections,” he said. “Before every election I do a logic and accuracy test. In 2020, in the presidential election, we tested every possible combination of votes. That was nearly 12,000 different combinations of ballots. We ran that through. It passed, it correctly counted all of those ballots, all eight of our tabulators. After our election, we run a risk-limiting audit. We check that machine against 38,000 ballots. We took paper ballots and checked the race and contest on those ballots with what the machine read, and it matched and we passed that with flying colors. Since the election, I’ve done a number of other things that are not required by law to demonstrate the validity of our election results and the work that we do.”
Broerman has also made all ballot images and cast-vote records available for public inspection online.
Not only were there questions about the presidential election itself, but also about Mesa County, where Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters is under criminal investigation by the FBI and 21st Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubinstein. “Who would initiate investigation into Jena Griswold’s actions?” read a question from the audience.
Allen responded with criticism of Democratic Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser. “That would probably fall to the Attorney General of Colorado,” he said. “I’ll tell you that it is unlikely that he would launch any investigation into Jena Griswold, and that’s because of political purposes, I think. He is up for reelection, so when you see him around the state campaigning, I think that would be a great question to ask him.
“I’ll tell you that he makes very political decisions,” he claimed. “An example of that was just recently, about a week and a half ago, two weeks ago, he announced that he had taken the Elijah McClain case to a grand jury, and he announced that he is filing charges based on that grand jury investigation on a Monday. That Friday he then announced his campaign reelection for attorney general. He makes very political decisions, and couples them with his campaign processes. I’m not confident he would launch any investigation into the secretary of state.”
Peters has accused Griswold of politically motivated persecution and destruction of voting records during a routine “trusted build” update in a report sent to the Board of Mesa County Commissioners. A recent legal brief from the Secretary of State’s Office noted, “There is not a single allegation in the counterclaims or anything in the ‘report’ attached to the counterclaims showing that any such record was destroyed during the trusted build, or that any record similar in kind to those listed in the statute was destroyed.”
El Paso county republicans also questioned COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates. Rep. Geitner responded, “I am absolutely opposed to the idea of any type of a mandate when it comes to the government prescribing what type of medical treatment you or your spouse, in terms of their employment, or your child should be faced with.”
Rep. Geitner touted discussions he and Lundeen had with Gov. Jared Polis. “Sen. Lundeen and myself, we sit with the governor from time to time,” he said. “We have these conversations. We have conversations about, ‘Hey, talk to us about the state health board, through Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Tell us why that mandate, why you felt it necessary to write to them and ask them to adopt this type of a mandate.’ We push back on it. We don’t always see eye-to-eye, I can assure you of that. There is a mentality of, I think the language was ‘bad actors’ in a recent meeting that I had with the governor where it was: You have certain people who are willing to take the vaccine, those are good actors and you have those — for any number of reasons, whether it’s a religious reason, whether it is a decision that was made in conjunction with their physician, or it’s just a personal [decision] — they’re not ready to take it yet, they’re still trying to look into it, they’re still trying to understand it and the mentality from the governor himself is that these are bad actors.
I take that to be incredibly disgusting and offensive, but it rides right in with his claims on ‘selfish bastards’ [a July 12, 2020, Facebook post which read, ‘So if you’re a selfish bastard and wearing a mask to protect others isn’t enough of a reason to do so, then maybe protecting yourself is?’]. It’s just more of the same.”
Republicans are the minority party in the Colorado House and Senate, so their ability to affect the Democrat-led response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been limited. “People are free,” said Lundeen. “It’s an individual medical choice. It’s a choice that’s made by a person and not something that can be appropriately mandated by the state to what they will take into their bodies. Inappropriate also for the state to put into law or rule something that says, ‘You may not conduct commerce. You may not participate in society if you don’t carry a piece of paper that allows you to do that.’ The governor knows that. He knows that is a perspective that is persistent and will be defended. The political pressure, which is about all you can do from the minority, is to make sure your perspective is heard.”
Commissioner Geitner also noted that the ability for county officials to countermand state mandates is limited. “One of the things I hear is, ‘Well, what can we do about it?’” she said. “This is really tough because as I mentioned earlier, we’re a political subdivision of the state. We [the Board of County Commissioners] can’t sue the state. We are part of the state, we can’t sue ourself. That is one of the questions I get a lot, why we haven’t done that. What we can do is file friendly briefs if there is someone that brings a lawsuit forward on one of these issues. We are willing to do that. The entire BoCC has spoken out against these mandates.”
In addition to elections and COVID-19 measures, Republicans discussed Afghan refugees in Colorado. “Colorado is looking at approximately 2,000 Afghan refugees coming into Colorado,” said Rep. Geitner. “That’s the highest number I’ve heard. The lowest number started at about 890. The estimation, according to the governor’s office — and they’re working in coordination with Lutheran Refugee Services, some of the churches and other organizations that actually work within refugee communities and have for a number of years — [is that] 10 percent of that 2,000 is coming to El Paso [County]. The other 90 percent is supposed to stay in the Denver Metro area.”
He raised concerns about welcoming Afghan refugees. “How good was the vetting that the federal government did in terms of the Afghan refugees that are coming in?” he asked. “I think that’s a fair question, something we should all be mindful of. I’m sure you’ve all seen on the news — Fort McCoy, [Wisconsin], I think there were two individuals charged just yesterday. One with domestic violence and another one was, I think it had to do with sexual contact with a minor. Being mindful of what could happen in terms of violations to our criminal code or whatnot is something I think we need to be mindful of and prepared for.”
Allen echoed those sentiments. “We’ve seen the same thing in the past with Iraqi refugees that worked with our military, that were interpreters,” he said. “Several years back there was a group of five Iraqis that were brought here and put into Colorado Springs. They were involved in a really heinous sex assault. I was the prosecutor on that case.
The concern, from my perspective, is that we bring these people from other parts of the world, that aren’t used to our norms in the United States, don’t necessarily have the same social construct that we do, and they just plop them into a community without any sort of guidance or mentorship or anything like that. I hope when we bring these Afghans in, hopefully they’re all going to be productive members of our community, because we’re going to be stuck with them, right? We can’t send them back. No president is going to send them back, it doesn’t matter which party they’re from. I hope we’re really thinking about how we indoctrinate them into living in the United States and following our rules and laws and those sorts of things. I would encourage our legislators to think about those things and work in some protections.”